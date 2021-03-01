In-Memory Analytics Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2026 | SAP SE, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Activeviam, Amazon Web Services

In-Memory Analytics Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the In-Memory Analytics market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the In-Memory Analytics industry.

The In-Memory Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

New persistent memory technologies will help reduce the costs and complexity of adopting BMI-enabled architectures (in-memory computing), which is coming in trend nowadays. Persistent memory represents a new layer of memory between the DRAM and NAND flash memory, which can provide economical mass memory for high-performance workloads. This option has the potential to improve application performance, availability, boot times, load methods, and security practices while keeping costs under control.

Digital transformation of end-users leading to the adoption of real-time analytics is driving the market as technology trends such as hyper-connectivity, cloud computing, and big data are going hand-in-hand with social and business trends. It will enable enterprises to start implementing hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) strategies, which have the potential to revolutionize data processing by providing real-time insights into big data sets while simultaneously driving down the costs.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592250/in-memory-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global In-Memory Analytics Market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Activeviam, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Information Builders, Inc., Kognitio Ltd, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Inc., Software AG

Market Overview

Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Manufacturing sector is expected to witness significant growth for the in-memory analytics market. Many manufacturing organizations are looking for ways to improve their quality of manufacturing while reducing support costs by improving defect tracking and improving forecasting abilities to optimize supply chains, thus leading to overall operational efficiency improvements. Usage of in-memory-analytics is increasing for the faster supply chain management.

– Data warehouse should have a good query and reporting performance. One of the premises of an in-memory database like SAP HANA is that one necessarily does not need to copy the transactional data to a separate data warehouse. One can create analytical or calculation views over the operational, transactional tables to provide a dimensional view through which the data can be reported and analyzed.

– Capturing real-time change data through in-memory big data analytics from enterprise databases and integrating with machine and sensor data for a comprehensive view of operations is increasing the productivity in the manufacturing sector. It analyzes data-in-motion to respond to time-sensitive operational events such as changes in traffic or equipment conditions.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – SAP SE announced enhancements to the SAP HANA database in the cloud and on-premise that provide everyone instant access to critical data and extreme performance to democratize in-memory computing. Updates include enhanced cloud support, persistent memory support with Intel, intelligent recommendations for efficient database management, new machine learning (ML) capabilities, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) certification, improved cost-effective data tiering and data security enhancements.

– March 2019 – SAP HANA has been to create real-time, in-memory analytics for a large trucking operation with fleets in the United States., Canada, and, most recently the UK. Using data compression, real-time information is stored in RAM, and fleet managers can access this data within minutes.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of the report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global In-Memory Analytics market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the In-Memory Analytics market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the In-Memory Analytics industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592250/in-memory-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com