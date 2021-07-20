In Matosinhos there is an exhibition by Joana Vasconcelos – admission is free

In Matosinhos there is an exhibition by Joana Vasconcelos – admission is free

There is a new Joana Vasconcelos exhibition in Matosinhos – admission is free

The opening will take place on Tuesday, July 20. The “Valkyries” will be installed in Norteshoping by September.

Photo by David Parry

Since last weekend, Norteshopping customers in Matosinhos have noticed that something was different in the shopping center. A new exhibition by Joana Vasconcelos can be seen in this room and the opening is planned for this Tuesday, July 20th.

The “Valkyrie” exhibition will install the “Mary Poppins” and “Royal Valkyrie” sculptures in the central square of the mall and everyone will have the opportunity to admire these huge pieces for free. Both works are inspired by female characters from Norse mythology who flew over the battlefields and are characterized both by their size and by the different and colorful materials they are made of.

Before they arrived, these “Valkyries” had already passed through such famous places as the Chateau Royal de Versailles in France, the Congress Center in Maastricht, the Ajuda National Palace in Lisbon or the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

The works, which can be seen from the two floors of the center, can be seen until September 2nd.