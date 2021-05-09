In June you can see “Killing Eve” on TV

In addition to the series, there are also films in exclusive premiere.

AMC announced its schedule for June and there is one title that stands out: “Killing Eve”. Make a name for yourself on the agenda now because the series will premiere on June 21 at 10:10 p.m.

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, this series won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2018 and has been nominated for several other awards. Although it’s already in its fourth season, it’s the first to debut in Portugal now, so the eight episodes will be shown for the time being.

The series tells the story of an MI5 Security Agency agent and a talented hired assassin who takes advantage of the luxury of her violent work. With the dream of being a spy, Agent Eve, played by Sandra Oh, decides one day to make Villanelle, the criminal, her big target. From here everything unfolds in an exciting game in which one tries to escape and the other finds.

During the month of June, two outstanding films will be premiered on AMC. The first is “Mirage” on June 8th and the second is “On the Corridor of Death” scheduled for June 25th.