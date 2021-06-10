In house v/s Outsourced Medical Billing Services – Benefits & Challenges

As per Medliminal Healthcare Solutions (MHS), at least four in five medical bills have mistakes, which costs US$68 billion annually in unnecessary healthcare expenditure by doctors and patients alike. A lot of medical practitioners are thus choosing to outsource their billing needs to a medical billing company rather than going for an in-house team. However, both in-house and outsourcing have their benefits and complications.

There are a few challenges involved in outsourcing billing services rather than keeping it in-house. One of the major concerns is patient’s data security. There have been cases of data breach where personal medical data has been made public. However, a good medical billing company understands its significance and invests a considerable amount in maintaining strict data security. Another common problem with outsourcing is the lack of accessibility as compared to getting billing errors rectified with an in-house team. Third most common challenge medical practitioners face is of hidden costs. Medical billing agencies often charge extra fees for some additional services. However, in dealing with a reputed billing service provider, there is no need to worry about hidden charges because everything is mentioned beforehand in the contract.

Why should practices choose to outsource?