in full visio in the italian senate a final fantasy hentai is broadcast (video)

Since the beginning of the health crisis linked to Covid, many companies, but also political institutions, have held meetings remotely. Aside from the fact that during these video conference meetings sometimes there can be some troubles. That’s exactly what happened during a session of the Italian Senate earlier this week.

Zoombombing in the middle of the Senate session

While the Italian Senate was organizing a virtual meeting with various academic, medical and scientific experts to present their data to the senators, an incident occurred.

When the meeting went smoothly, it was interrupted by a little prankster who managed to break into the video conference and broadcast a pornographic video depicting the character of Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII having sex with a man.

Of course, the surprise is general among the senators who discover the pornographic images broadcast on the stream. The President of the Senate immediately asked the organizers for help to remove the person responsible for airing this video from the video.

One of the senators present said that she had filed a complaint with the police after what was “a very serious incident, a real attack, which I express my absolute contempt for”. The competent authorities will now try to locate and identify the originator.

This type of exercise is known as zoom bombing. Faced with numerous incidents of this type, several countries have even taken the decision to investigate these cases of unwanted and disruptive intrusion and initiate criminal proceedings. The video conference of the Italian Senate then continued as usual. If you want to see the footage, it was shared by a Twitter user.

And remember, if you ever have a remote meeting with your co-workers when you need to use the restroom, don’t make it like this young woman who takes her PC and accidentally shares her privacy with the entire team.