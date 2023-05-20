In Flood-Stricken Area of Italy, Residents Fear This Won’t Be the Last of It

When the floods hit within the northern Italian city of Lugo this previous week, overflowing a neighborhood watercourse and sending water gushing into streets and the encircling fields, Irinel Lungu, 45, retreated together with his spouse and toddler to the second ground of their residence.

As rescue employees navigated submerged streets in dinghies to ship child method and rescue older folks from their properties, the couple watched within the chilly because the water rose greater and better.

Downstairs the “water was as much as my chest,” he stated on Saturday, including, “We had nowhere to go.”

Reduction has not but come to some elements of Lugo and different northern Italian cities that have been inundated with floods through which 14 folks died and hundreds have been rendered homeless. Swelled rivers and canals have submerged huge swaths of the countryside. A whole lot of harmful landslides have paralyzed a lot of the realm. And a few landlocked cities within the mountains are fully remoted, basically reachable solely by helicopter.