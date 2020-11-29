In-flight Voice Recognition Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

In-flight Voice Recognition Market 2020-2030: The in-flight voice recognition technology helps the pilot decrease their workload. In-flight voice recognition system helps aircraft pilots to avoid manual operations and provides flight crew to access frequent commands, thus increasing the efficiency of aircraft pilots. The in-flight voice recognition system allows pilot to give voice commands by just using a switch located on airplane control stick. System’s voice engine repeats the command & also shows it on the cockpit display where pilot can take decision accordingly or may repeat the command until system gets it right. At present, voice recognition prototypes are being tested and are expected to be soon available for use in military and commercial aircrafts. Although few military aircrafts such as F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon are already using similar technology in limited form.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7516

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Aircraft Type, Application, Technology, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Honeywell International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NLR – Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre, Collins Aerospace, Airbus S.A.S., Ryanair DAC., SRI INTERNATIONAL, ADACEL SYSTEMS INC., Thales Group, and VoiceFlight Systems LLC

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the ongoing research & development (R&D) in in-flight voice recognition systems across the globe, has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on travelling.

Supply of in-flight voice recognition system parts have been adversely impacted due to COVID-19.

Tests of in-flight voice recognition prototypes are on hold because of flying restrictions of aircrafts due to COVID-19.

Demand of aircraft fire protection system is expected to rise in near future as travel restrictions starts loosen up in some parts of the world.

Declining in share prices of major aviation companies because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, may force them to rethink their decision of upgrading aircraft with new in-flight voice recognition systems. Such implications can negatively affect the growth of the global in-flight recognition market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Global In-flight Voice Recognition Market Request Now!

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Technological advancement to improve flight safety and increasing government investments across the globe are some of the factors that drive the in-flight voice recognition market growth. However, high costs in integrating voice recognition systems in aircraft and ambient noise are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in air passenger traffic is expected to contribute to the growth of the in-flight voice recognition market further.

Technological advancement to improve flight safety

With continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry and focus on flight safety, in-flight voice recognition system has emerged. In-flight voice recognition system decreases pilot’s time while accessing air traffic control (ATC) commands and thereby allowing pilot to focus completely on flying safely and efficiently. Hence, with the increasing focus on flight safety, the in-flight voice recognition market is expected to grow in the future.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7516

Presence of ambient noise

Unwanted noise tends to create hurdles during communication of pilot with ATC and also while giving commands to aircraft synthetic systems. Pilot’s command becomes hard to detect effectively by computers due to presence of ambient noise, which increases pilot’s time. Therefore, presence of ambient noise hampering the growth of in-flight recognition market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Aircraft Type Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Very-large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft Application Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation Technology Voice Recognition

Speech Recognition

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global in-flight voice recognition industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global in-flight voice recognition market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global in-flight voice recognition market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global in-flight voice recognition market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Skype Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7516

Questions answered in the global in-flight voice recognition market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global in-flight voice recognition market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |