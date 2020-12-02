In-flight Voice Recognition Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

In-flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook 2020-2030: The in-flight voice recognition technology helps the pilot decrease their workload. In-flight voice recognition system helps aircraft pilots to avoid manual operations and provides flight crew to access frequent commands, thus increasing the efficiency of aircraft pilots. The in-flight voice recognition system allows pilot to give voice commands by just using a switch located on airplane control stick. System’s voice engine repeats the command & also shows it on the cockpit display where pilot can take decision accordingly or may repeat the command until system gets it right. At present, voice recognition prototypes are being tested and are expected to be soon available for use in military and commercial aircrafts. Although few military aircrafts such as F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon are already using similar technology in limited form.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:



• Due to COVID-19 situation, the ongoing research & development (R&D) in in-flight voice recognition systems across the globe, has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on travelling.

• Supply of in-flight voice recognition system parts have been adversely impacted due to COVID-19.

• Tests of in-flight voice recognition prototypes are on hold because of flying restrictions of aircrafts due to COVID-19.

• Demand of aircraft fire protection system is expected to rise in near future as travel restrictions starts loosen up in some parts of the world.

• Declining in share prices of major aviation companies because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, may force them to rethink their decision of upgrading aircraft with new in-flight voice recognition systems. Such implications can negatively affect the growth of the global in-flight recognition market.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis



Technological advancement to improve flight safety and increasing government investments across the globe are some of the factors that drive the in-flight voice recognition market growth. However, high costs in integrating voice recognition systems in aircraft and ambient noise are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in air passenger traffic is expected to contribute to the growth of the in-flight voice recognition market further.

Technological advancement to improve flight safety

With continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry and focus on flight safety, in-flight voice recognition system has emerged. In-flight voice recognition system decreases pilot’s time while accessing air traffic control (ATC) commands and thereby allowing pilot to focus completely on flying safely and efficiently. Hence, with the increasing focus on flight safety, the in-flight voice recognition market is expected to grow in the future.

Presence of ambient noise

Unwanted noise tends to create hurdles during communication of pilot with ATC and also while giving commands to aircraft synthetic systems. Pilot’s command becomes hard to detect effectively by computers due to presence of ambient noise, which increases pilot’s time. Therefore, presence of ambient noise hampering the growth of in-flight recognition market.

Key benefits of the report:



• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global in-flight voice recognition industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global in-flight voice recognition market share.