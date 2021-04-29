In Depth Analysis of Protective Wrapping Paper Market 2021-2030 Increasing Demand Including Key Players Gascogne Papier, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Nippon Paper Group, Inc., and DS Smith Plc.

Protective Wrapping Paper Market: Overview

The array of protective primary as well as secondary packaging is dizzying, suited to meet strength and style. Wrapping materials offered by protective packaging manufacturers have improved in performance to meet the changing demand in logistics and transportation. The range of materials is vast. Key materials used in the protective wrapping paper market are numerous types of kraft and corrugated packaging. Kraft paper has gained rapid popularity in the protective wrapping paper market for catering to the demand in the food services industry. Kraft paper sheets are needed in large quantities to provide protection to a wide range of fragile products in cargo handling and transportation, which ensures an optimal protection. The versatility of kraft paper rolls for light and heavy materials is notable, and has been shaping the demand trends in the protective wrapping paper market.

A number of other protective wrapping material solutions have also risen in popularity, such as corrugated rolls and self-adhesive corrugated paper. Various types of printing methods used in protective wrapping paper market are flexographic printing, offset printing, digital printing, and inkjet printing. Further, the report authors strive to present a holistic insight into the recent changes in macroeconomic and microeconomic environments that are likely to shape the future course of the market in the next ten years.

Protective Wrapping Paper Market: Key Trends

The key drive for protective wrapping paper is the panoply of demand from logistics and transportation of consumer goods. Rising e-commerce sales of fragile items around the world has spurred the demand for protective wrapping paper to meet different end-user requirements. Numerous factors underpin the business propositions behind the attractive demand for and adoption of wrapping paper for protective applications for the packaging types. The foremost benefits pertains to the economy of the packaging products–they are cost-effective—and their suitability in wide range of applications.

Rise in spending on e-commerce orders by consumers in numerous economies is a key trend that has spurred the use of protective wrapping paper, thus driving lucrative avenues in the protective wrapping paper market. Of note, there has been rise in logistics of electronics through various transportation modes, which has fueled the adoption of high-quality protective packaging of different product dimension. The use of protective wrapping made up of corrugated paper has surged on the back of sheer pace of industrialization in developing regions of the world.

Want to know potential implications of COVID-19 pandemic on your business and boost your agility? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure for this report

Protective Wrapping Paper Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

The competitive dynamics of the global protective wrapping paper market has been traditionally shaped by different performance characteristics end-use industries need for packaging their goods during shipping. For the past few years, recyclability has surged ahead as a prominent trend for all entities in the value chain of the protective wrapping paper market. Producers leverage the recyclability quotient to gain a competitive edge and also to expand product portfolio to strengthen their positions. Leading players are also leaning on targeting new geographies by expanding their production facilities.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the protective wrapping paper market are Mondi Group Plc., Rengo Co., Ltd., Gascogne Papier, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Nippon Paper Group, Inc., and DS Smith Plc.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/