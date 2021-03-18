In-Depth Analysis of Global Native Advertising Market with its Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players like Plista, TONIC, Glispa, EvaDav, StackAdapt, Outbrain

The Native Advertising Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

“One of the key factors bolstering the global native advertising market is that these advertisements are less disruptive/intrusive as compared to banner ads. Further, native advertisements blend in more clearly on mobile devices. Also, due to the increasing trend of mobile internet, native advertising has proven to be more effective for marketers and global brands seeking to expand their client base.”

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Native Advertising Market along with detailed segmentation of market by applications, end-users and five major geographical regions. Global Native Advertising market is expected to witness an aggressive growth during the forecast period.

Key players in global Native Advertising market include: Plista, TONIC, Glispa, EvaDav, StackAdapt, Outbrain, Taboola, Yahoo Gemini, AdUp Technology, Adyoulike

Market segmentation, by product types:

Search Ads

Recommendation Units

Promoted Listings

In-Ad (IAB Standard)

Custom / Can’t be Contained

Market segmentation, by applications:

Closed Platforms

Open Platforms

Hybrid Platforms

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Native Advertising in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Major Key factors of the global research report:

– Define the Native Advertising Market along with segmentation

– Tracking of risks, challenges, and threats

– Understanding of Native Advertising Market size, share and pricing structures

– Comparative study of top key players

– Demand-supply chaining of the global Native Advertising Market

– Sales approaches along with their impact

Table of Content:

Market Overview Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Native Advertising Market Size by Type and Application US Market Status and Outlook EU Development Market Status and Outlook Japan Market Development Status and Outlook China Market Status and Outlook India Native Advertising Market Status and Outlook Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application Market Dynamics Market Effect Factor Analysis Research Finding/ Conclusion Appendix

