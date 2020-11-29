In December there are 50 Christmas films on Portuguese television

Fox will be broadcasting romantic comedies every day.

Nobody can resist a good Christmas movie

Christmas is one of the most anticipated times of the year and, for all its specifics, this is no exception. The tree, the gifts and the warm evenings with a blanket and hot chocolate are always added to the romantic films that are so characteristic of the time.

For those who love the holiday season and the movies we all watch, this time around, Kevin and the von Trapp family can rest. Fox has taken care of everything and will be broadcasting 50 Christmas films in December, mostly romantic comedies.

The exhibitions take place every day and even have some premieres like “The Christmas Club”, “Two Turtle Doves”, “Write Before Christmas”, “A Christmas Duet”, “Our Christmas Love Song”, “A Midnight Kiss”, “Christmas.” at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, “Christmas in the Plaza,” “Holiday for Heroes,” “Sleigh Bell Ring,” “With Love, Christmas,” “A Rose for Christmas,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” “Marry Me At Christmas “and” Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy “.

You can follow the entire schedule and find out what movies and times are showing on the Fox website.