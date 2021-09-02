In Belgium, doctors are prescribing museum visits to cope with the stress of the pandemic

It is a measure that is being tested as part of a mental health program. The results will be published in a study in 2022.

Five public museums are involved.

Several doctors in Brussels, Belgium can prescribe free museum visits to patients who are in great stressful situations during this pandemic.

This is a three-month test that focuses on patients at Brugmann Hospital, one of the largest in the city. You can visit five public museums from different fields. This is an unprecedented move in the country, part of a study aimed at finding ways to contribute to mental health.

The results of the scientific research will be published in 2022. If it relieves symptoms of burnout or other psychological complaints, it can be used again. According to British newspaper The Guardian, Brussels culture chief Delphine Houba said she was inspired by a similar measure practiced in Quebec, Canada (where doctors can prescribe up to 50 museum visits for patients per year). ).

“It has been proven that art can be beneficial for both mental and physical health,” defended Delphine Houba. He was also confident that if the initiative is successful, other museums (namely private ones) will be able to participate in such measures.