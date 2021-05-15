In addition to the new seasons, Bridgerton will have a series about Queen Charlotte

It’s a Netflix success story and has already ordered several episodes. This project is the most recent to be confirmed.

Another series comes after four seasons.

“Bridgerton” debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became a huge hit on Netflix. A few months later, the recording of the second season had already started and the confirmation of the third and fourth seasons came out in April. The world of “Bridgerton” on the streaming platform doesn’t stop there and it is certain that a series about Queen Charlotte, one of the characters, is being prepared.

“A lot of viewers never knew Queen Charlotte’s story before ‘Bridgerton’ brought her to the world and I am thrilled that this new series will continue to expand its story and the world of ‘Bridgerton’,” said Variety, Bela Bajaria, responsible for Netflix content.

“Shonda [Rhimes] and his team are carefully building the ‘Bridgerton’ universe so fans can deliver the same quality and style they are already enjoying. And when planning and preparing all of the next seasons, we’re also hoping for a pace that will satisfy even the most insatiable audience, ”he continued.

In addition to Queen Charlotte, this new series will feature characters Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. There is currently no forecast when this project will start.

The second season is also not yet known when it will be available. Currently, only eight episodes of “Bridgerton” are available on Netflix.