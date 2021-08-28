In a water park in Peniche. there is a music festival

In a water park in Peniche. there is a music festival

What if, instead of looking for a spot in the grass to listen to concerts, you stayed on a float in the pool?

It’s September 10th and 11th.

It’s called Aquafest, it’s a new music festival and it will be held in Peniche for two days, with a different bet than other larger festivals.

The Aquafest will take place on September 10th and 11th at the Sportagua water park in Peniche. A total of 400 people are expected. T-Rex, Ivandro, Kevu, DJ Fifty, Dropzilla, NRIK, daveglow and 2glazen are some of the names of a poster that promises other sports and entertainment activities in addition to sunset concerts.

In order to participate, festival visitors must submit a Covid-19 negative PCR or antigen test with a minimum validity of 48 hours. It will also be possible to test Covid-19 on site, where there will be a team for this. The organization is making progress that the test is also compulsory for those who have been vaccinated.

Tickets for the festival currently cost € 49, but will rise to € 54 on September 1st and to € 59 on September 7th. The ticket price includes camping.

