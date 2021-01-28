Imprisonment confirmed for Kremlin opponent Navalny | Free press

Moscow (AP) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must remain in custody. Navalny’s lawyers failed in a court near Moscow on Thursday in their attempt to obtain the opposition member’s release, a live broadcast from the courtroom revealed.

The judge said the verdict would remain unchanged. Immediately upon his return to Russia, Navalny was arrested at an airport in Moscow on January 17 and initially sentenced to 30 days in jail in controversial urgent proceedings. The 44-year-old is said to have violated reporting requirements in previous criminal proceedings while recovering from a poison attack in Germany. His team announced that they would also challenge the decision internationally. “We’re going to appeal, we’re going to the European Court of Human Rights, we’re going everywhere,” Navalny’s attorney Vadim Kobesv told reporters.

Navalny, who was linked to the trial via video from pre-trial detention, sharply criticized the Russian judiciary. The court ruling last week is “the most ridiculous document in the world”. He expressed support for the “true patriots of the country” who demonstrated last weekend before his release. “The law is on our side. We are the majority. “

Nawalny’s comrades-in-arms immediately renewed the call to protest next Sunday. “You know what to do!” They wrote on the Telegram courier service. Two days later, on Feb. 2, judges want to decide whether Nawalny’s previous suspended sentence – as required by the prison system – will be commuted to a real prison sentence.

According to the Interfax agency, Russia’s penitentiary system argued Thursday that Navalny had already “systematically” violated registration requirements before his hospital stay in August – six times between January and August 2020 alone. During the treatment, the authorities showed understanding and did not summon him. However, shortly before the turn of the year – when he was still in Germany – they had sent him a summons.

On Wednesday, the authorities increased the pressure on Nawalny’s team. After a wave of raids, the police arrested a number of his employees and supporters. For example, Navalny’s brother Oleg, his confidant Lyubov Sobol and an employee of his anti-corruption foundation were arrested. They are accused of violating corona hygiene regulations.

Political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya spoke of the authorities’ “absolutely insane attempt” to weaken the opposition in the face of new protests. The economist Vladislav Inozemzew, on the other hand, told radio station Echo Moskwy that President Vladimir Putin would win the power struggle.

Navalny’s organization fights corruption in the Russian power apparatus and is therefore repeatedly attacked by the authorities with searches and seizures. Recently, the opposition leader took on the Kremlin chief in a critically acclaimed reveal film. Putin is assigned a huge palace on the Black Sea. Just over a week after its publication, the video entitled “A Palace for Putin” was viewed about 98 million times on YouTube. The Kremlin said it had nothing to do with billion dollar ownership. Entrepreneurs are the owners. But names were not mentioned.

The film and Nawalny’s capture sparked unprecedented protests on Saturday. According to organizers, up to 300,000 people across Russia took part. The civil rights portal OWD-Info counted almost 4,000 arrests at the unauthorized meetings. There were also many injured. Moscow police announced on Thursday that they had already brought more than 260 people to court in connection with the protests in the capital. 110 of them were sentenced to prison terms.

The Moscow prosecutor warned internet platforms to issue calls for the planned Navalny demonstrations next Sunday. Media regulator Roskomnadzor had already imposed fines on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the meetings last Saturday, because these calls to minors should not have been canceled.

In this regard, the Commission of Inquiry has also opened criminal proceedings against Navalny’s Chief of Staff, Leonid Volkov, who lives abroad, the authority announced. Volkov had previously defended himself against the charge of “luring” minors to demos.

Navalny was the victim of an assassination attempt involving the neurotoxin Novichok in Tomsk, Siberia in August. He then created a “killer squad” from the FSB domestic intelligence agency on the orders of Putin responsible for the attack. Putin and the FSB reject that. The EU has imposed sanctions on senior Russian officials because of the attack. Russian authorities refuse to investigate the internationally convicted crime.