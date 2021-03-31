Impression Die Forging Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast- 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Impression die forging, also referred to as closed die forging, is a metal deformation process that employs pressure to compress a piece of metal to fill an enclosed die impression. In most of the impression die forging processes, a succession of impression dies are used to modify the material into the final desired shape or form. This process involves two dies, each containing a single impression or a series of multiple impressions that cut into each die.

Typically, the bottom die is fixed in a set position and the upper die is generally raised at a height. While they are separated, desired quantity of metal is heated to a particular temperature and is positioned between them. Extreme amount of force is then applied to deform the metal, and it is forced to flow into the die chambers while the excess is removed. Two types of pressing equipment are generally used for impression die forging process: mechanical forging and hydraulic forging.

Key Players

ATI

Aubert & Duval

Bharat Forge Limited

Bifrangi SpA

Böhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG

Ellwood Group Inc.

Mahindra Forgings Europe AG

Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Riganti Spa

SAMMI Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Siderforgerossi Group S.p.A

Siepmann-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

ULMA Lazkao Forging

Impression Die Forging Market Key Segmentation:

The global impression die forging market is segmented on the basis of component type, metal type, order type, end user industry, and geography.

By Component Type

Landing Gears

Jet Engines & Turbine Shafts

Crankshafts

Gears

Connecting Rods

Others

By Order Type

Custom Forgings

Catalogue Forgings

By Metal Type

Steel

Titanium Alloys

Iron-Based Heat-Resistant Alloys

Nickel-Based Alloys

Others

By End-User Industry

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Shipbuilding

Construction Equipment

Railways

Defense

Food

Others

