Impression Die Forging Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast- 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Impression die forging, also referred to as closed die forging, is a metal deformation process that employs pressure to compress a piece of metal to fill an enclosed die impression. In most of the impression die forging processes, a succession of impression dies are used to modify the material into the final desired shape or form. This process involves two dies, each containing a single impression or a series of multiple impressions that cut into each die.
Typically, the bottom die is fixed in a set position and the upper die is generally raised at a height. While they are separated, desired quantity of metal is heated to a particular temperature and is positioned between them. Extreme amount of force is then applied to deform the metal, and it is forced to flow into the die chambers while the excess is removed. Two types of pressing equipment are generally used for impression die forging process: mechanical forging and hydraulic forging.
Key Players
- ATI
- Aubert & Duval
- Bharat Forge Limited
- Bifrangi SpA
- Böhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG
- Ellwood Group Inc.
- Mahindra Forgings Europe AG
- Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Riganti Spa
- SAMMI Metal Products Co. Ltd.
- Siderforgerossi Group S.p.A
- Siepmann-Werke GmbH & Co. KG
- ULMA Lazkao Forging
Impression Die Forging Market Key Segmentation:
The global impression die forging market is segmented on the basis of component type, metal type, order type, end user industry, and geography.
By Component Type
- Landing Gears
- Jet Engines & Turbine Shafts
- Crankshafts
- Gears
- Connecting Rods
- Others
By Order Type
- Custom Forgings
- Catalogue Forgings
By Metal Type
- Steel
- Titanium Alloys
- Iron-Based Heat-Resistant Alloys
- Nickel-Based Alloys
- Others
By End-User Industry
- Aerospace
- Oil & Gas
- Shipbuilding
- Construction Equipment
- Railways
- Defense
- Food
- Others
