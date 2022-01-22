Impossible” with Tom Cruise have been delayed

New Mission: Impossible movies starring Tom Cruise have been delayed

Paramount returned to announce new dates for the projects’ premieres. The delays are due to the pandemic.

They won’t be published for a year.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the film industry. The new Mission: Impossible movies starring Tom Cruise have pushed back their release dates again due to production delays. Volumes seven and eight of the saga will not be released in cinemas until 2023 and 2024.

“After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to delay the release of ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8 due to delays caused by the current pandemic. We look forward to offering moviegoers a new cinematic experience.”

Shooting for the Mission: Impossible movies is becoming increasingly complicated as the production strives to use as little chroma and special effects as possible. Several locations are always required, which delays the entire process in times of the pandemic.

Therefore, the new dates are July 7, 2023 for the seventh film and July 28, 2024 for the eighth. In addition to Tom Cruise, the cast of these projects includes Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.