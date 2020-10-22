Impossible with the 6 films

The Mission Impossible saga consists of no less than 6 films. If you love the latter, you should know that it comes in a Blu-ray box version.

The complete mission: Impossible in a box!

In this great set we find all the adventures of our favorite agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise! Here are the 6 films included:

M: I: Mission: Impossible M: ​​I-2 – Mission: Impossible 2M: I-3 – Mission: Impossible 3M: I-4 – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol M: I-5 – Mission: Impossible – Rogue NationMission: Impossible – fail

In addition to the films, you are entitled to 2 bonus Blu-rays! A good plan to pass the time during the curfew.

The box cost 39.99 euros and currently benefits from a 30% discount, which corresponds to a price of 27.99 euros. If you’re looking to change your PC screen, here’s another good plan for a game model from Viewsonic.

Why succumb to this box?

The complete SagaBlu-ray BoxBonus

