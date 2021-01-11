Imported Wine Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2028 | Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., The Wine Group, Miguel Torres S. A

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Imported Wine Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this market research report. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with the Imported Wine market document.

The major players covered in the imported wine market report are Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., The Wine Group, Miguel Torres S. A., J.Garcia Carrion, Henkell & Co., Sektkellerei KG, GRUPPO ITALIANO VINI S.P.A., GRUPO PEÑAFLOR, Freixenet SA, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., Codorníu, S.A., Gruppo Caviro, CASTLE WINERY, CANTINE RIUNITE & CIV S.C.AGR, Brown-Forman, Bacardi & Company Limited, Accolade Wines, LANSON-BCC, Pernod Ricard among other domestic and global players.

The demand for imported wine market is projected to rise at a rate of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Consumption habit of wine and changing lifestyle of people along with high disposable income are likely to serve as a factor in the forecast period for the imported wine market.

Wine imports are common practice in the wine industry and types of wines to be imported depend on demand from local market. Increasing popularity of wine during social celebration and various health benefits are likely to boost the growth of global imported wine market. Also, increasing production of wine in developing countries is fuelling the growth of imported wine market. Furthermore, older generation preferring wine over hard drinks and increasing consumption of wine by younger generation are propelling the growth of global imported wine market.

However, increasing popularity of craft beer and spirits and availability of other substituents are anticipated to hamper the growth of global imported wine market. Nonetheless, innovations in the wine products along with variety of flavours are likely to provide lucrative opportunity for global imported wine market during the forecasted period. global imported wine market is facing challenge of stringent government regulation and heavy taxation. Additionally, outbreak of COVID-19 and shutdown of market is resulted into decline in sale of imported wine across the globe.

By Product Type (Still Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine and Fortified Wine),

Colour (Red Wine, Rose Wine, White Wine and Other Colours),

Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade)

The countries covered in the imported wine market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe is dominating in the imported wine market due to production and consumption of wine on huge scale. Additionally, the presence of many local as well as international vendors in the region is driving the growth of the region.

