Importance of Exploratory Research Market Rising in Current Pendamic Situation: Just The Facts, Inc., C+R Research, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions

Exploratory Research is defined as research used to investigate a problem that is not clearly defined. It is conducted to have a better understanding of the existing problem, but will not provide conclusive results. For such research, a researcher starts with a general idea and uses this research as a medium to identify issues, that can be the focus for future research.

Importance of Exploratory research

Exploratory research is carried out when a topic needs to be understood in-depth, especially if it hasn’t been done before. The goal of such research is to explore the problem and around it and not actually derive a conclusion from it. Such kind of research will enable a researcher to set a strong foundation for exploring his ideas, choosing the right research design, and finding variables that actually are important for the analysis. Most importantly, such research can help organizations or researchers save up a lot of time and resources, as it will enable the researcher to know if it worth pursuing.

Characteristics of Exploratory research

They are not structured studies

It is usually low cost, interactive, and open-ended.

It will enable a researcher to answer questions like what is the problem? What is the purpose of the study? And what topics could be studied?

To carry out exploratory research, generally, there is no prior research done or the existing ones do not answer the problem precisely enough.

It is time-consuming research and it needs patience and has risks associated with it.

The researcher will have to go through all the information available for the particular study he is doing.

There are no set of rules to carry out the research per se, as they are flexible, broad, and scattered.

The research needs to have importance or value. If the problem is not important in the industry the research carried out is ineffective.

The research should also have a few theories which can support its findings as that will make it easier for the researcher to assess it and move ahead in his study

Such research usually produces qualitative data, however, in certain cases, quantitative data can be generalized for a larger sample through the use of surveys and experiments.

Advantages of Exploratory research

The researcher has a lot of flexibility and can adapt to changes as the research progresses.

It is usually low in cost.

It helps lay the foundation of research, which can lead to further research.

It enables the researcher to understand at an early stage, if the topic is worth investing the time and resources and if it is worth pursuing.

It can assist other researchers to find out possible causes for the problem, which can be further studied in detail to find out, which of them is the most likely cause for the problem.

