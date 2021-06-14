Implantable Neurostimulator Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cyberonics, NeuroPace, Synapse Biomedical, NeuroSigma, ReShape Lifesciences, ElectroCore Medical, Inspire Medical, NEUROS, SPR, IMTHERA, NEVRO

By Types:

Deep Brain Stimulators

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Vagal Nerve Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Stimulators



By Applications:

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Pain







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Implantable Neurostimulator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulators

1.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators

1.2.4 Vagal Nerve Stimulators

1.2.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

1.2.6 Gastric Stimulators

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Parkinson’s Disease

1.3.3 Epilepsy

1.3.4 Pain

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Implantable Neurostimulator Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Implantable Neurostimulator Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Implantable Neurostimulator Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Implantable Neurostimulator Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Implantable Neurostimulator Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Implantable Neurostimulator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Implantable Neurostimulator Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Implantable Neurostimulator Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Implantable Neurostimulator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Implantable Neurostimulator Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Implantable Neurostimulator Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Implantable Neurostimulator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Implantable Neurostimulator Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Implantable Neurostimulator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Implantable Neurostimulator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Implantable Neurostimulator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Implantable Neurostimulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe ElectroCore Medical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe ElectroCore Medical Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe ElectroCore Medical Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe ElectroCore Medical Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Implantable Neurostimulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Implantable Neurostimulator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Implantable Neurostimulator Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Implantable Neurostimulator Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Implantable Neurostimulator Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Medtronic Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Boston Scientific

12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

12.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Boston Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Boston Scientific Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.3 Abbott

12.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Abbott Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.4 Cyberonics

12.4.1 Cyberonics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cyberonics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cyberonics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cyberonics Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.4.5 Cyberonics Recent Development

12.5 NeuroPace

12.5.1 NeuroPace Corporation Information

12.5.2 NeuroPace Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NeuroPace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NeuroPace Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.5.5 NeuroPace Recent Development

12.6 Synapse Biomedical

12.6.1 Synapse Biomedical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Synapse Biomedical Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Synapse Biomedical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Synapse Biomedical Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.6.5 Synapse Biomedical Recent Development

12.7 NeuroSigma

12.7.1 NeuroSigma Corporation Information

12.7.2 NeuroSigma Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NeuroSigma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NeuroSigma Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.7.5 NeuroSigma Recent Development

12.8 ReShape Lifesciences

12.8.1 ReShape Lifesciences Corporation Information

12.8.2 ReShape Lifesciences Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ReShape Lifesciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ReShape Lifesciences Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.8.5 ReShape Lifesciences Recent Development

12.9 ElectroCore Medical

12.9.1 ElectroCore Medical Corporation Information

12.9.2 ElectroCore Medical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ElectroCore Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ElectroCore Medical Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.9.5 ElectroCore Medical Recent Development

12.10 Inspire Medical

12.10.1 Inspire Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Inspire Medical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Inspire Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Inspire Medical Implantable Neurostimulator Products Offered

12.10.5 Inspire Medical Recent Development

12.12 SPR

12.12.1 SPR Corporation Information

12.12.2 SPR Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SPR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SPR Products Offered

12.12.5 SPR Recent Development

12.13 IMTHERA

12.13.1 IMTHERA Corporation Information

12.13.2 IMTHERA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 IMTHERA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 IMTHERA Products Offered

12.13.5 IMTHERA Recent Development

12.14 NEVRO

12.14.1 NEVRO Corporation Information

12.14.2 NEVRO Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NEVRO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NEVRO Products Offered

12.14.5 NEVRO Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Implantable Neurostimulator Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

