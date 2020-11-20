Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2026||B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc

A large scale Implantable Infusion Pumps market report explains the key developments in the medical device industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. An all-inclusive market information and data of the Implantable Infusion Pumps report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps medical device industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Implantable infusion pumps market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12579.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19854.57 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in animal adoption, increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals, and the technological advancements.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the implantable infusion pumps market are BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Micrel Medical, Insulet Corporation.

Segmentation: Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market

By Product

(Piston Type Infusion Pumps, Creeping Type Infusion Pumps),

Application

(Cancer Treatment, Spasticity, Analgesia, Diabetes Mellitus, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.)

Market Drivers:

Global rising of incidence rate of cancer, diabetes and obesity

Increase in implantable drug delivery techniques in the surgeries acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Product recalls and strict regulations for new products acting as a major market restraint Strict FDA policies for the approval of implantable infusion pumps Patient safety risks and medication errors in drug delivery related with implantable infusion pumps in the desired sites



Key Developments in the Market:

In February, 2018, Becton Dickinson (BD) acquired C. R. Bard in a deal worth USD 24billion.

In February, 2017,Insulet which is an innovative medical device company, has acquired U.S. Manufacturing facility in Acton, Massachusetts to start a U.S. manufacturing location in the United States.

In September, 2017, Fresenius Kabi acquired Merck KGaA’s biosimilars business

Report potential

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Implantable Infusion Pumps ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Implantable Infusion Pumps market

