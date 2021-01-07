Implantable drug delivery devices market 2020 Size, Application, Growth, Industry, Key manufacturer Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Implantable drug delivery devices are the medical devices that enable site specific drug administration. It also helps in minimizing doses of drug to reduce potential side effects. These devices facilitate sustained release of a therapeutic agent. These implantable devices are gaining edge over conventional oral or parenteral dosage forms, owing to site specific and sustained release therapeutic action of implantable devices, which further minimizes the side-effects associated with the drug. In addition, treatment schedule associated with an implantable device is generally less burdensome than pills or injections. The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2028 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Biotronik, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merck & co., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Terumo Corporation.

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Product type segment review

By product type, the implantable drug eluting stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Rise in adoption of implantable products such as drug-eluting stents in coronary artery disease is expected to drive the implantable drug eluting stents market during the forecast period. However, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2028.

Key Application:

Contraception

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Key Types:

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

