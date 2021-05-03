Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

Request sample copy of this report at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64380/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillators-icd-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/request

DelveInsight s, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) pipeline landscape. The defibrillator market is witnessing various technological advancements and product innovations. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improve patient monitoring, and improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness. Surge in ageing population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is leading to rising demand for management of cardiovascular conditions is emergency situations. The defibrillator market is anticipated to grow because of technological advancements and product innovations. The incidence of heart attacks is also increasing among the younger population group. Increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for their management is expected to upsurge the demand. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD).

Place direct purchase order at

https://www.researchforetell.com/report/purchase/64380

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Overview

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Understanding

Defibrillation is used for patients suffering from life threatening conditions which effect the heart s rhythm such cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillators help in delivering an electrical shock or send an electrical impulse to the heart, thus causing depolarization of the heart muscles and maintaining the normal conduction of the heart s impulse. They can also be used to restore the heartbeat incase the heart stops functioning.

The market for defibrillators in rising with the increasing cases of arrhythmia due to high prevalence of heart diseases, ageing population, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol etc. Defibrillators can prevent sudden death among people who have a high risk of a life-threatening arrhythmia.

These are different type of defibrillators that are used to assist people in case of a sudden cardiac arrest or arrhythmia. Automated Cardioverter Defibrillator is a light-weight, battery operated and portable device that works by checking the rhythm of the heart and sends a shock to the heart in order to restore the normal heartbeat. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators are used in patients suffering from cardiac, which obstruct the flow of the blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Therefore, the device is surgically implanted in the chest/ abdomen that can send a shock to correct arrhythmia. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators have sensors attached with the skin. These are connected by the help of wires to a unit which keeps a check on the rhythm of the heat and corrects it by sending a shock.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

By Product Type

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) can divided based on Types Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, External Defibrillator- are covered in this report.

By Application

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) can be divided based on application Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, & Others

Major Players in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD).

REFINE-ICD: GE Healthcare

The product is in pipeline to evaluate whether an implantable defibrillator will increase the likelihood of survival in patients who have had a heart attack in the prior 5 years, have abnormal test results from a 24 hour heart monitor, and who have low normal heart function. The REFINE ICD trial will assess whether prophylactic ICD therapy, guided by non-invasive risk assessment tools, reduces mortality in MI survivors with better-preserved LV function. The study is estimated to be complete by December 2021.

MADIT S-ICD: Boston Scientific Corporation

The MADIT S-ICD trial is designed to evaluate if subjects with a prior myocardial infarction, diabetes mellitus and a relatively preserved ejection fraction of 36-50% will have a survival benefit from receiving a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD) when compared to those receiving conventional medical therapy. The study is estimated to be completed by December 2023.

Further product details are provided in the report ..

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In January 2021, Abbott received CE Mark for its new implantable cardioverter defibrillator, Gallant, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. The devices offer a patient preferred design having smartphone connectivity, connected applications, improved battery longevity and MRI compatibility.

In June 2021, Philips received FDA approval for its two new automated external defibrillators, HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx. The HeartStart FR3 is an advanced device designed for use by medical professionals, having features such as quick shock to minimize hands-off time. On the other hand, The HeartStart FRx is designed to be applied by bystanders to those nearby. It provides voice guidance on how to perform CPR properly, as well as a ticking metronome to help guide chest compressions.

Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Reimbursement

US

Medicare covers Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) implants (also referred to as defibrillators) is an electronic device designed to diagnose and treat life-threatening ventricular tachyarrhythmia.

Further information is provided in the report ..

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Report Insights

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) – Pipeline Analysis

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) – Unmet Need

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) – Market Dynamics

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) – Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) – Analyst Views

Key Questions

What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

What are important and diverse types of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) under development

What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline

What is in-depth analysis of the product s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Players

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp

MicroPort Scientific Corp

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cintas Corp.

Inquire for a discount at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64380/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillators-icd-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/discount

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

Complete report is available at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64380/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillators-icd-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021

About Us

Research Foretell is an information service company that provides market research, custom, and consulting services. Decision-making is complicated and we help you to solve your biggest puzzle, by identifying, analyzing, and monitoring the recent developing technologies and markets. Research Foretell is always forefront on classifying new opportunity in the market; with us you always have the first mover advantage.

Contact Us:

Robert Claussen (Head of Sales)

Phone: +91-81499-24059

Email: sales@researchforetell.com