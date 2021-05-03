Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight
DelveInsight s, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) pipeline landscape. The defibrillator market is witnessing various technological advancements and product innovations. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improve patient monitoring, and improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness. Surge in ageing population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is leading to rising demand for management of cardiovascular conditions is emergency situations. The defibrillator market is anticipated to grow because of technological advancements and product innovations. The incidence of heart attacks is also increasing among the younger population group. Increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for their management is expected to upsurge the demand. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD).
Geography Covered
Global coverage
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Overview
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Understanding
Defibrillation is used for patients suffering from life threatening conditions which effect the heart s rhythm such cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillators help in delivering an electrical shock or send an electrical impulse to the heart, thus causing depolarization of the heart muscles and maintaining the normal conduction of the heart s impulse. They can also be used to restore the heartbeat incase the heart stops functioning.
The market for defibrillators in rising with the increasing cases of arrhythmia due to high prevalence of heart diseases, ageing population, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol etc. Defibrillators can prevent sudden death among people who have a high risk of a life-threatening arrhythmia.
These are different type of defibrillators that are used to assist people in case of a sudden cardiac arrest or arrhythmia. Automated Cardioverter Defibrillator is a light-weight, battery operated and portable device that works by checking the rhythm of the heart and sends a shock to the heart in order to restore the normal heartbeat. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators are used in patients suffering from cardiac, which obstruct the flow of the blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Therefore, the device is surgically implanted in the chest/ abdomen that can send a shock to correct arrhythmia. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators have sensors attached with the skin. These are connected by the help of wires to a unit which keeps a check on the rhythm of the heat and corrects it by sending a shock.
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Competitive Assessment
This segment of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.
By Product Type
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) can divided based on Types Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, External Defibrillator- are covered in this report.
By Application
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) can be divided based on application Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, & Others
Major Players in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD).
REFINE-ICD: GE Healthcare
The product is in pipeline to evaluate whether an implantable defibrillator will increase the likelihood of survival in patients who have had a heart attack in the prior 5 years, have abnormal test results from a 24 hour heart monitor, and who have low normal heart function. The REFINE ICD trial will assess whether prophylactic ICD therapy, guided by non-invasive risk assessment tools, reduces mortality in MI survivors with better-preserved LV function. The study is estimated to be complete by December 2021.
MADIT S-ICD: Boston Scientific Corporation
The MADIT S-ICD trial is designed to evaluate if subjects with a prior myocardial infarction, diabetes mellitus and a relatively preserved ejection fraction of 36-50% will have a survival benefit from receiving a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD) when compared to those receiving conventional medical therapy. The study is estimated to be completed by December 2023.
Further product details are provided in the report ..
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Competitive Benchmarking
This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.
The analysis is based on
Brand Positioning of Leading companies
Application
Industry Collaborations
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Commercialization Activity
This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.
Development Activities
In January 2021, Abbott received CE Mark for its new implantable cardioverter defibrillator, Gallant, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. The devices offer a patient preferred design having smartphone connectivity, connected applications, improved battery longevity and MRI compatibility.
In June 2021, Philips received FDA approval for its two new automated external defibrillators, HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx. The HeartStart FR3 is an advanced device designed for use by medical professionals, having features such as quick shock to minimize hands-off time. On the other hand, The HeartStart FRx is designed to be applied by bystanders to those nearby. It provides voice guidance on how to perform CPR properly, as well as a ticking metronome to help guide chest compressions.
Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD): Reimbursement
US
Medicare covers Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) implants (also referred to as defibrillators) is an electronic device designed to diagnose and treat life-threatening ventricular tachyarrhythmia.
Further information is provided in the report ..
Key Players
Medtronic plc
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corp
MicroPort Scientific Corp
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Cintas Corp.
