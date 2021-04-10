Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on SLAM Technology Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

Currently, AR is being widely used in various applications in verticals ranging from industrial development to healthcare. For example, in the healthcare industry, AR is used for various purposes such as surgery, vein visualization, training, and 3D medical imaging. As the SLAM technology plays a crucial role in AR applications, the large-scale usage of AR is fueling the demand for this technology. The SLAM technology is required for recognizing the surrounding environment.

In the agriculture sector, these machines are used for livestock monitoring and crop spraying. Additionally, UAVs are used extensively for geomagnetic surveys, pedestrian traffic monitoring, aircraft maintenance, filmmaking, and various other purposes. This is, in turn, driving the demand for SLAM technology, which is subsequently causing the boom of the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market. As a result, the market attained a revenue of $152.2 million in 2019.

Furthermore, the valuation of the market is predicted to grow to $3,775.3 million in 2030. The market would demonstrate an explosive CAGR of 38.3% from 2020 to 2030. When application is taken into consideration, the SLAM technology market is divided into unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), robotics, autonomous vehicle, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), terrain mapping, and reef monitoring. Out of these, the AR/VR category would exhibit the fastest growth in the market in the forthcoming years.

