Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Photonics Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

The valuation of the photonics market is predicted to rise from $576.8 billion to $1,214.5 billion from 2019 to 2030. Furthermore, as per the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the market would progress at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2030. Photonics technology is extensively adopted in telecommunication, industrial, consumer electronics, defense & security, and medical sectors.

Out of these, the adoption of this technology was found to be the highest in the industrial sector in the past and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years. This would be because of the large-scale deployment of various photonics products such as lasers in industries like automotive and oil & gas. In the manufacturing industries, lasers are primarily used in applications such as drilling, cutting, laser marketing, and welding.

Across the globe, the photonics market recorded the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past. In APAC, China observed the highest usage of this technology in the years gone by. The Eastern Chinese provinces of Jiangsu, Fujian, Shandong, and Zhejiang are home to numerous manufacturing facilities, in which photonics products such as lasers are used heavily in various applications.

