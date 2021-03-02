Impact of Covid-19 on Global Specialty PACS Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

Specialty PACS market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing integration of artificial intelligence along with blockchain for medical imaging will uplift the growth of the market.

Surging levels of investment in medical imaging, rising usage of imaging equipment’s, increasing occurrences of various diseases among the growing number of geriatric population along with adoption of medical imaging IT solutions and rising initiatives by the government for the adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions will likely to accelerate the growth of the specialty PACS market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, adoption of cloud based speciality PACS solutions and emergence of PACR with Emr will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the specialty PACS market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Specialty PACS market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, specialty PACS market is segmented into radiology PACS, cardiology PACS, pathology PACS, opthalmology PACS, orthopedics PACS, women’s health PACS, dermatology PACS, neurology PACS, endoscopy PACS, oncology PACS and other specialty PACS.

Specialty PACS market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers and other end users.

Based on component, specialty PACS market is segmented into software, services and hardware.

The countries covered in the specialty PACS market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the specialty PACS market report are IBM Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, McKesson Corporation, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Sectra AB, Siemens Medical Solutions, Novarad, INFINITT North America, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated, Sonomed Escalon, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Visbion, EYEPACS, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

