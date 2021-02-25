Impact of Covid-19 on Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market to account to USD 1,755.30 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.36% 2021-2028

The pathology imaging system uses the new scanner technology and software for pathological exams to digitise the slides. It has replaced the standard slides and microscope pathology workflow. Pathologists are able to examine high quality digital photographs of the pathology workflow with the assistance of precision instruments by digitising slides. Using these system, images can be stored in a computer, send to another person and thus improve the pathology workflow.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, rising demand of improved diagnostic techniques, surging levels of investment on the growth of the healthcare sector, rising popularity of the system in hospitals, diagnostic centers and research organizations, rising trends of the telepathology are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the pathology imaging systems market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancements along with rising adoption of innovative imaging system which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pathology imaging systems market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the pathology imaging systems market report are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; DIGISCAN; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.; 3DHISTECH Ltd.; General Electric; PerkinElmer Inc.; OLYMPUS CORPORATION; Carl Zeiss Meditec; GPC Medical USA, Inc.; OptraScan.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.; Sectra AB; Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.; XIFIN, Inc.; Huron Technologies International Inc.; Visiopharm A/S; Corista.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This pathology imaging systems market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on pathology imaging systems market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

North America dominates the pathology imaging systems market due to the increased advancements made in the technology and the growth in the research activities in the field of molecular diagnostics in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the growth in the molecular researches, increasing rate of economies, the rise in the pool of patients in the region.

