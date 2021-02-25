Impact of Covid-19 on Global Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccines Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.00% 2021-2028

Increasing incidences of pneumococcal infections increase in research and studies to develop combination vaccines for more diseases and convenience from combination vaccines also boost up the market growth serve as growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, growing demand of such formulations, increasing preference among medical practitioners and reduced logistic constraints act as market growth drivers. However, stringent regulatory policies, potential side effects and threats from bioterrorism may hamper the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market.

Vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella can either be administered individually or in combination. Combination vaccines are a mixture of two or more vaccines that can be administered individually into a single vaccine shot. This allows individuals to get fewer shots to get benefited for more number of diseases, easing the process for both the patients and the administrators with the administration of a single shot. Therefore, combinational shots for measles, mumps and rubella vaccines (MMR vaccines) market has an advantage over individual vaccines, moreover, partnerships of manufacturers with organizations such as UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and WHO (World Health Organization) also act as drivers for the market. However, even when there have been fewer side effects, the concern for potential side effects and high prices may act as an opportunity to the individual segment and a restraint to combination segment of the market. Moreover, complex processes of studies and preparation leading to comparatively high prices of combination vaccines in most of the regions globally are expected to be a major challenge and restrict the growth combination segment of the market, however, as individual vaccines cost less (less than 1 USD for measles vaccines), individual shots may increase the market in underdeveloped and developing countries during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market are China National Biotech Group Company Limited (CNBG), Merck & Co., Inc., MedImmune Health, JC Green Cannabis inc., Bavarian Nordic, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnsons & Johnsons Services Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., CSL Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., CAVAC, KAKETSUKEN, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc., Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, GREENCROSS VETS and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type, age, disease type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market can be segmented into mono vaccines, combination vaccines.

On the basis of age, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market can be segmented into children, adults. Age groups of children can be sub-segmented by immunization schedule into 12-15 months and 4-6 years.

On the basis of disease type, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market can be segmented into measles, mumps, and rubella.

The countries covered in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)..

