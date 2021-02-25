Impact of Covid-19 on Global Frontal Sinusitis Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR 5.06% 2021-2028

However, technological advancement in the treatment and diagnosis of sinusitis also boost up the market growth. Moreover, rising cases of frontal sinusitis due to viral infection, bacterial infection, nasal polyps, and others also boost up the market growth. But, lack of awareness in developing countries, high cost of diagnostic tests, and presence of alternative treatment may hamper the global frontal sinusitis treatment market.

Frontal sinusitis is the infection or inflammation of the sinuses located behind the eyes and in the forehead. Sinuses are systems to connect hollow cavities of the face that contain a thin layer of mucus or air. All sinuses produce mucus that moisturizes the airways and drains into the nasal passages. The inflamed or infected sinuses cannot drain mucus efficiently, which will make breathing difficult. This condition leads to a feeling of increased pressure around the eyes and forehead.

The frontal sinusitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of causes, treatment, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of causes, the frontal sinusitis treatment market is segmented into viral infection, bacterial infection, allergies, deviated nasal septum, nasal polyps and others.

On the basis of treatment, the frontal sinusitis treatment market is segmented into diagnosis, medication, home remedies and others. On the basis of diagnosis segment further divided into physical examination, CT scan, MRI scan, nasal endoscopy and others. On the basis of medication segment further divided into corticosteroid nasal sprays, decongestants, antihistamines and others.

The major players covered in the frontal sinusitis treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LUPIN, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alkem Labs Ltd., Sandoz AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Par Pharmaceutical Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceutical Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories., Aurobindo Pharma Limited., Perrigo Company plc., Akron Inc., Cosette Pharmaceuticals among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Frontal sinusitis treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

