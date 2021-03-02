Impact of Covid-19 on Global Anticoagulant Market 2020-2027 |Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co

Global anticoagulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The global anticoagulant market is majorly driven high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surgery leading to the thrombolism and huge financial investment on research and development activities. In addition, launches of drugs annually and improvement in treatment are some of the impacting factors that drives the market growth. Nevertheless, limited revenue opportunities coupled with high treatment cost significantly hinder the growth of this market.

Global Anticoagulant market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of drug class, the global anticoagulant market is segmented into factor Xa inhibitors, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist and others.

Based on indication, the global anticoagulant market is segmented into atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others.

The route of administration segment for global anticoagulant market is segmented into oral and injectable.

On the basis of end-users, the global anticoagulant market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

The countries covered in the global anticoagulant market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the global anticoagulant market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, OPOCRIN S.P.A, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Yino Pharma Limited and others.

