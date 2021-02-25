Impact of Covid-19 on Global Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to reach at an estimated value of USD 313.88 million and grow at a CAGR of 6.31% 2021-2028

Simple diagnostic kits are frequently and extensively used in detecting antibiotics residues in food of animal origin. Rising improvements in antibiotics residue diagnostics have extended the accuracy of these tests in unprocessed meat or inspect raw milk at the arrival phase. Therefore, in the upcoming years, antibiotic residue test kits will be witnessing a considerable traction in terms of adoption, due to distinguished developments towards enhancing the diagnostic efficacy.

Antibiotic residue test kits market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on antibiotic residue test kits market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Antibiotic residue test kits market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, antibiotic residue test kits market is segmented into beta-lactams, tetracycline, amphenicols, macrolides, aminoglycosides and sulfonamides.

The antibiotic residue test kits market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into food and beverages industry, independent laboratories, veterinary and others.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the antibiotic residue test kits market report are DSM, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc, Charm Sciences, NEOGEN Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, R-Biopharm AG, Eurofins Scientific and DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the antibiotic residue test kits market due to rising presence of major consumer base in the U.S. and rise in veterinary due to growing number of pets, and technologically advanced products in this region. Europe is the second largest region in terms of growth in antibiotic residue test kits market due to rising large consumer base, growing food and beverages industry, and highly developed healthcare and biotechnology industry infrastructure in this region.

