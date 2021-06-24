Impact of COVID-19 on World Non-Dairy Toppings Market

A new market study published by Fact.MR on the global non-dairy toppings market provides readers with an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends, along with comprehensive data on the structure of the market. The report also provides information on the growth of the non-dairy toppings market throughout the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Major indicators of growth, including value chain and Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, in addition to compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and supply chain analysis, have been covered in the market study. The data allows readers better comprehension of the prospects of the non-dairy toppings market through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape The global non-dairy toppings market is moderately fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the presence of numerous regional players in the industry. Major manufacturers are focused on product launches to bolster their portfolios, in addition to strategic collaborations and acquisitions to consolidate their positions in the market. For example, in April 2020, Rich Products Corp. announced the acquisition of an ownership stake in Rich Graviss Product Pvt. Ltd. The deal is expected to aid the company in expanding its footprint into the high potential market of India.

Conagra Brands unveiled two new variants of Reddi-wip whipped toppings – non-dairy almond and coconut options. These products only hold 10 calories for each serving, and are free from artificial flavors and preservatives.

Trader Joe’s launched a new whipped topping under its Sweet Rose label. The product is produced with real coconut cream, and is a low-calorie dairy alternative to conventional whipped cream, priced at US$ 3.29 for a 6.5 ounce can.

Key Segments of Non-Dairy Toppings Market

Base Ingredient

Soy Milk

Vegetable Oil

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Others

Form

Liquid

Powder

Frozen

Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Fruits

Frozen Desserts

Beverage

Others

Type

Whipped Cream

Pouring Cream

Spooning

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Stores Specialty Food Stores E-Commerce Others



Key Points Covered in Modular Containers Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Modular Containers and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Non-Dairy Toppings Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

Geographical Analysis of the Non-Dairy Toppings Market:

The latest Business Intelligence report analyzes the Non-Dairy Toppings Market in terms of market size and consumer base in major market regions. The Non-Dairy Toppings Market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa based on geography. This section of the report carefully assesses the presence of the Non-Dairy Toppings Market in key regions. It determines the market share, the market size, the sales contribution, the distribution network and the distribution channels of each regional segment.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

