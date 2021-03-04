Impact of COVID-19 On Vegetable Seeds Market With Share Surge to New Values for Forecast Year 2019-2030

Vegetable seed is a developing plant that is surrounded by a shell. After fertilization with pollen and a certain growth inside the mother plant, a seed is the product of the mature ovule. After fertilization and cultivation, the final vegetable is used in commercial vegetable production. Seeds are the main and essential cultivation requirements and seed demand is important to assess. Cultivation is an important part of the survival of life and the cultivation of crops. As the world’s demography is rising, there is a greater need for agriculture, as many people are helping with it.

Global Vegetable Seeds Market is anticipated to exceed USD billion by 2030. The global Vegetable Seeds market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. Growing demand for nutritious food, creative manufacturing methods, new technologies, and the emergence of agriculture development can be contributed to market growth. The demand for high-quality fruit and vegetables is anticipated to accelerate market share over the forecast timeframe as the seeds are the essential and crucial contribution to sustainable agriculture.

Key Players:

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

Takii & Co. (Japan)

Mahindra Agri (Samriddhi) (India)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

Advanta (India)

Monsanto (US)

Western Bio Vegetable Seed (India)

Groupe Limagrain (France)Other prominent players

Global Vegetable Seeds Market: Segments

Global Vegetable Seeds Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, and by product type. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Activity Type (in %), Global Vegetable Seeds Market, 2019

The Outdoor segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on the activity the market is bifurcated into Indoor and Outdoor

Outdoor cultivation activities in countries such as India and China where agriculture is the primary sector and contribute to maximum share in the country’s GDP are the reason for such segment growth. Moreover, the rising population and the need for an adequate supply of food lead to outdoor segment growth.

Increasing trends of indoor farming and growing activities of indoor cultivation in the modern era led to significant growth opportunities for an indoor segment. Moreover, increasing consciousness towards health has led to the growth of indoor cultivation activities, which in turn led to higher demand for vegetable seeds.

By Product Type (in %), Global Vegetable Seeds Market, 2019

Solanaceous vegetable segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Based on the product type the market is bifurcated into leafy, cucurbit vegetables, brassica, solanaceous vegetables, root & bulb.

This growth is mainly due to rising demand from end-user vertical for vegetables like onions, tomatoes, turnips, cabbages, etc. in emerging nations like India and China with high demography, thus leading to surging demand for food

Global Vegetable Seeds Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Primary source of nutrients

Vegetable demand is rise due to an increase in the global population since it is one of the sources of essential nutrients. The growth of the market for vegetable seeds in the global population is anticipated to accelerate. It has been reported that the number of people taking up agriculture increases. The growth of agriculture would fuel the growth of the market for vegetable seeds.

Alternative uses

The large demand for vegetables in different divisions of the food industry such as food processing, food services, bakery, and other industries has risen globally. Widespread use of vegetables across different food markets is anticipated to fuel growth in the industry. A greater understanding of vegetable consumption, food, and nutrition requirements, has led to an increased demand for plants. Changes in food habits are also anticipated to augment business growth.

Restraints

Perishable good

The seeds have a limited shelf life and cannot be processed for the long-term, hampering the growth of the vegetable seeds market. The seeds are perishable. Market growth is also hampered by the usage of spurious seed, which is not of the same source or growth and does not perform the same function but which looks like the original seed. False seeds would prevent the vegetable seeds market from growing.

Global Vegetable Seeds Market: Region

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for the total market volume share in 2019

Global Vegetable Seeds market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

During the projected timeline, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to see tremendous opportunities. The flourishing agricultural industry in India and China is responsible for the growth in the region. In the coming years, the market will witness lucrative opportunities due to growing awareness of the health benefits of vegetables having a huge impact on the market. The high production and consumption pattern of vegetables in India has provided a profitable share for the seed industry. During the projected timeframe, Europe’s market is expected to experience huge demand as breeding technology developments are rapid. The production of quality plants is projected to make an important contribution to the growth of the market

Global Vegetable Seeds Market: Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 epidemic has triggered the devastation of many businesses worldwide in the supply chain. Nevertheless, amidst the pandemic, the high demand for critical commodities would encourage healthy business growth. The outbreak of coronavirus has a lesser effect on the seed market as per the International Seed Federation (ISF) because it was regarded to maintain the supply of seed to the farmers as an essential commodity. Seed supply in many countries can easily build opportunities for the market to escape food shortages in the midst of the coronavirus.

