Impact of COVID-19 on Skin Graft Growth, Size, Report & Forecast to 2021-2027

Skin graft market is expected to witness market expansion in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 at a potential rate of 9.47% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Innovations and further advancements in terms of skin grafting methods are expected to act as a significant factor for market attaining this growth rate.

Smith & Nephew Plc

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Organogenesis Inc

Zimmer Biomet

NOUVAG AG

De Soutter Medical

Mallinckrodt

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AVITA Medical

Surtex Instruments Limited

Exsurco Medical, Inc

Specmed

Skin graft is defined as the extraction of donor skin from a separate body part/donor site of the patient which is subsequently transplanted on to the required site for the conclusion of skin grafting procedure. This procedure involves extraction of skin that is generally hidden from the naked eye or is usually covered and is carried out to reverse or reduce the complications caused by burns, different skin based disorders, injuries and various other complications.Growing prevalence globally with the patients suffering from burns, injuries, pressure ulcers and various other skin-site infections, this is acting as a growth driver for skin graft market. Growth in the levels of policies being imposed for reimbursement of skin grafts and skin grafting procedures resulting in the expansion of market growth potential.

By Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, Isogeneic)

By Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, Composite Graft)

By Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, Infection),Equipment Type (Dermatome, General Surgical Instruments, Consumables, Others)

By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Academic & Research,Others)

Skin graft market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to skin graft market.

The major players covered in the report are Smith & Nephew Plc, MiMedx, Tissue Regenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Zimmer Biomet, NOUVAG AG, De Soutter Medical, Mallinckrodt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AVITA Medical, Surtex Instruments Limited, Exsurco Medical, Inc., Specmed, ConvaTec Inc. among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Mallinckrodt announced that they had received positive results from their phase III trial of “Stratagraft” with more than 80% second-degree burn wounds being treated with the artificially produced skin graft having a similar effectiveness to that of conventional skin grafts. Based on these results, the company hopes to apply for a U.S. FDA approval by next year as they look to commercialize the treatment product and procedure as quickly as soon as possible.

Skin graft market is segmented on the basis of type, graft thickness, application, equipment type and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

Based on type, the skin graft market consists of allogeneic, autologous, xenogeneic, prosthetic and isogeneic.

On the basis of graft thickness, the skin graft market has been categorized as split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft.

Skin graft market has been segmented based on application into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer and infection.

Based on equipment type, the market has been categorized as dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables and others. Dermatome has been sub-segmented into knife dermatome, drum dermatome, electrical dermatome and air-powered dermatome, knife dermatome has been further sub-segmented into Blair/Brown knife, Watson knife, Cobbett knife whereas drum dermatome has been further sub-segmented into Padgett dermatome and Reese dermatome.

Skin graft market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dermatology clinics, academic & research and others.

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Skin Graft Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Skin Graft in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

