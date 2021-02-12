Impact of COVID-19 on Motor Racing Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 -Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems, Ericsson, Robert Bosch GmbH

Telematics is combination of telecommunications and informatics to thoroughly describe the use of communications and information technology to exchange and store information from telecommunications devices to remote objects over a network. Vehicle telemetry is the transition of measurements from the vehicle to a remote computer, which is then used by computer programs to infer and analyze the gathered data. Motor racing is a major application gaining prominence in vehicle telematics sector.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Vodafone Automotive SpA Business Unit Services, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Porshe, Verizon, Nebula Systems, Ericsson, Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Telenav and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. among others.

Global Motor Racing Telematics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Types (Remoteboot System, Remote Location System and Remote Driving System); Networks (Satellite Network, Cellular Network and RF Network); and Geography

Increasing use of electronic components and remote monitoring through telematics provides better performance and reliability. This is a major driving factor in motor racing telematics market. In addition, the significant rising demand for connected cars among the racing cars or sports car manufacturers is also positively impacting on the growth of the motor racing telematics market. However, potential accessibility of data courses to data security issues in telematics systems due to sending and receiving of large amount of vehicle-related data is a major threat to the and end users and service providers. This factors is somehow limiting the adoption of the telematics among the motor racing sector, and thereby hindering the growth of motor racing telematics market. Integration of IoT platform for optimum engine performance and enhancing the capabilities of the cars to transmit signals and information is one of the key opportunity for motor racing telematics market in the forecast period.

The “Global Motor Racing Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the motor racing telematics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global motor racing telematics market with detailed market segmentation by types, networks and geography. The global motor racing telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global motor racing telematics market based on by types and networks. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall motor racing telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Motor Racing Telematics Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

