Impact Of COVID-19 On Mixed Reality Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

Global mixed reality market is expected to reach $5,436.7 million by 2026, representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 51.5% driven by the fast adoption of mixed reality technology across many industrial sectors.

Highlighted with 73 tables and 65 figures, this 150-page report Global Mixed Reality Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mixed reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mixed reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into Power Units, Semiconductor Components, Sensors, Other Hardware)

Software

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Wireless Head Mounted Display

Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Industrial Sector

Education

Entertainment & Gaming

Healthcare

Architecture

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Offering, Device Type, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mixed reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Acer Inc.

Amber Garage (Holokit)

Apple Inc

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Atheer

Canon, Inc.

DAQRI

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eon Reality, Inc.

Facebook

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HTC Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta Company

Microsoft Corporation

Occipital Inc.

Oculus VR, LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 32

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 32

3.2 Hardware 34

3.3 Software 35

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type 36

4.1 Market Overview by Device Type 36

4.2 Wireless Head Mounted Display 38

4.3 Wired Head Mounted Display 39

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 40

5.1 Market Overview by End-user 40

5.2 Industrial Sector 42

5.3 Education 43

5.4 Entertainment & Gaming 44

5.5 Healthcare 45

5.6 Architecture 46

5.7 Aerospace & Defense 47

5.8 Other End-users 48

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 49

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2016-2026 49

6.2 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country 53

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 53

6.2.2 U.S. Market 56

6.2.3 Canadian Market 60

6.3 European Market 2016-2026 by Country 62

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 62

6.3.2 Germany 65

6.3.3 UK 67

6.3.4 France 69

6.3.5 Spain 71

6.3.6 Italy 73

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 75

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2016-2026 by Country 77

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 77

6.4.2 Japan 80

6.4.3 China 83

6.4.4 Australia 85

6.4.5 India 87

6.4.6 South Korea 89

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 91

6.5 Latin America Market 2016-2026 by Country 93

6.5.1 Argentina 96

6.5.2 Brazil 98

6.5.3 Mexico 100

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 102

6.6 Rest of World Market 2016-2026 by Country 103

6.6.1 UAE 106

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 108

6.6.3 South Africa 110

6.6.4 Other National Markets 112

7 Competitive Landscape 113

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 113

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 117

7.3 Company Profiles 119

Acer Inc. 119

Amber Garage (Holokit) 121

Apple Inc 122

AsusTek Computer Inc. 123

Atheer 124

Canon, Inc. 125

DAQRI 126

Dell Technologies Inc. 127

Eon Reality, Inc. 128

Facebook 129

Google Inc. 130

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 131

HTC Corporation 132

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc. 133

Intel Corporation 134

Magic Leap, Inc. 135

Meta Company 136

Microsoft Corporation 137

Occipital Inc. 138

Oculus VR, LLC 139

Osterhout Design Group 140

Recon Instruments 141

Samsung Electronics Company Limited 142

Seiko Epson Corporation 143

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 144

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 144

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 147

