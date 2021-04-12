Impact Of COVID-19 On Industrial Robots for Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industrial Robots for Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Market

Despite a small consumer of industrial robots, pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry has been seeing a rapid growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Unit shipment in this sector is expected to see a CAGR of more than 20% over the coming period of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping pharmaceutical & cosmetics manufacturers competitive when they integrate robots into their production processes.

Industrial Robots for Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global market environments and pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry trends, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, end-users, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial robots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics industry. The pharmaceutical industry consumes most of newly ordered industrial robots due to its much larger production scale and fast-growing demand market.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into dispensing, palletizing, packing & packaging, pick and place, and others with dispensing as a largest segment.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. North America region leads the global industrial robots market in pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue. Strongest growth potential exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 72 figures, this 162-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the marketâ€™s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Yaskawa Motoman

Toshiba Machine

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Aurotek

Axium

Daihen

Kawasaki Robotics

Epson Robotics

Denso Wave

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.3 Executive Summary 10

2 Market Environment 13

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015â€“2016 13

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030 16

2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market 17

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22

3.1 Market Structure 22

3.2 Market Overview 23

3.3 Major Growth Drivers 26

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

3.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 36

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships 39

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market 43

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 45

4.1 Market Overview by End-user 45

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 47

4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Cosmetics Industry 50

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 52

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Application 52

5.2 Dispensing 54

5.3 Palletizing 57

5.4 Packing & Packaging 60

5.5 Pick and Place 63

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 67

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Robot Type 67

6.2 Articulated Robots 69

6.3 Cartesian Robots 73

6.4 SCARA Robots 76

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots 79

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 83

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2015-2022 83

7.2 North America Market 2014-2022 87

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 87

7.2.2 U.S. Market 89

7.2.3 Canadian Market 92

7.3 European Market 2014-2022 93

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 93

7.3.2 Germany 96

7.3.3 Rest of European Market 98

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2022 100

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 100

7.4.2 Japan Market 102

7.4.3 China 104

7.4.4 South Korea 108

7.4.5 Rest of APAC Region 110

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2022 111

7.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market 111

7.5.2 Mexico 113

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America 115

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2022 116

7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014 118

8 Manufacturing Landscape 120

8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture 120

8.2 Company Profiles 123

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 159

