Impact Of COVID-19 On Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market

The aggregated revenue of global industrial automation services (IAS) market is expected to reach $458.5 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of IAS in global industries.

Highlighted with 77 tables and 78 figures, this 198-page report Global Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market by Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide industrial automation services (IAS) market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial automation services (IAS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Region.

Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

DCS

SCADA

PLC

MES

Others

On basis of service type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Project Engineering and Installation

Maintenance and Support

Consulting Services

Operational Services

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Automotive

Packaging

Power Industry

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Chemical and Petrochemical

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Solution, Service Type, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial automation services (IAS) market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution 30

3.1 Market Overview by Solution 30

3.2 Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market 2014-2025 33

3.3 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Market 2014-2025 35

3.4 Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market 2014-2025 37

3.5 Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market 2014-2025 38

3.6 Global Market of Other Industrial Automation Services 2014-2025 39

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type 40

4.1 Market Overview by Service Type 40

4.2 Global Industrial Automation Services Market in Project Engineering and Installation Segment 2014-2025 43

4.3 Global Industrial Automation Services Market in Maintenance and Support Segment 2014-2025 45

4.4 Global Industrial Automation Services Market in Consulting Services Segment 2014-2025 46

4.5 Global Industrial Automation Services Market in Operational Services Segment 2014-2025 48

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 50

5.1 Market Overview by End-user 50

5.2 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Automotive Industry 2014-2025 53

5.3 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Packaging Industry 2014-2025 54

5.4 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Power Industry 2014-2025 55

5.5 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025 56

5.6 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Pharmaceutical Industry 2014-2025 57

5.7 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Food & Beverage Industry 2014-2025 58

5.8 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Pulp and Paper Industry 2014-2025 59

5.9 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Chemical and Petrochemical Industry 2014-2025 60

5.10 Global Market of Industrial Automation Services in Other Industries 2014-2025 61

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 62

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 62

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 66

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 66

6.2.2 U.S. Market 69

6.2.3 Canadian Market 72

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 74

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 74

6.3.2 Germany 77

6.3.3 UK 80

6.3.4 France 82

6.3.5 Spain 84

6.3.6 Italy 86

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 88

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 89

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 89

6.4.2 Japan 93

6.4.3 China 95

6.4.4 India 97

6.4.5 Australia 99

6.4.6 South Korea 101

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 103

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 104

6.5.1 Argentina 107

6.5.2 Brazil 109

6.5.3 Mexico 111

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 113

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 114

6.6.1 UAE 117

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 119

6.6.3 South Africa 121

6.6.4 Other National Markets 123

7 Competitive Landscape 124

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 124

7.2 Company Profiles 128

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 192

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 192

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 195

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 198

