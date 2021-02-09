Impact of COVID-19 on Hot Runner Market Forecast to 2027 – Fast Heat UK Limited, FISA Corporation, GœNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH, Inglass Spa, KISCO LTD, Polyshot Corporation

A hot runner is an assembly of heated components, including hot valves, nozzles, and gate that are used in plastic injection molds. The players operating in the hot runner market are focusing on providing a tailored solution to their customers due to the varying demands across different industries. The growing usage of injection-molded plastic products is the major factor driving the growth of hot runner. Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share and is expected to grow at a good CAGR owing to the presence of various SMEs in countries like India and China

Growing demand for plastic molded products across various industries and growing inclination towards automated plastic processing and packaging are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the hot runner market. Several government initiatives for the development of the industrial sector in emerging economies are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong market position. The environment concerns and regulations regarding usage of plastic might hinder the growth of this market.

The report also includes the profiles of key hot runner market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Barnes Group Inc.

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

EWIKON HeiŸkanalsysteme GmbH.

Fast Heat UK Limited

FISA Corporation

GœNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH

Inglass Spa

KISCO LTD

Polyshot Corporation, Inc.

Synventive Molding Solutions

Global Hot Runner Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Valve gate hot runner, Open gate hot runner); Application (Automotive Industry, Electronic Industry, Medical Industry, Packaging Industry, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hot Runner Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hot runner market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hot runner market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global hot runner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hot runner market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hot runner market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hot runner market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as valve gate hot runner, open gate hot runner. On the basis of application, the market is segmented automotive industry, electronic industry, medical industry, packaging industry, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hot runner market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hot runner market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hot runner market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hot runner market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Hot Runner Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Hot Runner Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

