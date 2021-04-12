Impact Of COVID-19 On Home Automation Systems Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Home Automation Systems Market

The aggregated revenue of global home automation systems market is expected to reach $556.9 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics and automated devices in global households.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 79 figures, this 166-page report Global Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

On basis of software algorithm, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Proactive

Behavioral

On basis of product type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

HVAC Control and Energy Management

Security and Access Control

Entertainment Control

Lighting Control

Other Controls

On basis of service type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Managed Services

Mainstream

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Luxury

On basis of technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Wired Technology

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Power-line Technology

Other Technologies

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global home automation systems market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component 31

3.1 Market Overview by System Component 31

3.2 Global Hardware Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025 34

3.3 Global Software Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025 35

3.4 Global Service Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025 36

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Software Algorithm 37

4.1 Market Overview by Software Algorithm 37

4.2 Global Proactive Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025 40

4.3 Global Behavioral Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025 41

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 42

5.1 Market Overview by Product 42

5.2 Global Home Automation Systems Market in HVAC Control and Energy Management 2014-2025 45

5.3 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Security and Access Control 2014-2025 47

5.4 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Entertainment Control 2014-2025 49

5.5 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Lighting Control 2014-2025 50

5.6 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Other Controls 2014-2025 51

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type 52

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type 52

6.2 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Managed Services Segment 2014-2025 55

6.3 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Mainstream Services Segment 2014-2025 57

6.4 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Segment 2014-2025 58

6.5 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Luxury Services Segment 2014-2025 60

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 62

7.1 Market Overview by Technology 62

7.2 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Wired Technology 2014-2025 65

7.3 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025 66

7.4 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025 67

7.5 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Power-line Technology 2014-2025 68

7.6 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Other Technologies 2014-2025 69

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 70

8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 70

8.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 74

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 74

8.2.2 U.S. Market 77

8.2.3 Canadian Market 80

8.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 82

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 82

8.3.2 Germany 85

8.3.3 UK 87

8.3.4 France 89

8.3.5 Spain 91

8.3.6 Italy 93

8.3.7 Rest of European Market 95

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 96

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 96

8.4.2 Japan 100

8.4.3 China 102

8.4.4 India 104

8.4.5 Australia 106

8.4.6 South Korea 108

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 110

8.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 111

8.5.1 Argentina 114

8.5.2 Brazil 116

8.5.3 Mexico 118

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 120

8.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 121

8.6.1 UAE 124

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 126

8.6.3 Qatar 128

8.6.4 Other National Markets 130

9 Competitive Landscape 131

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 131

9.2 Company Profiles 134

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 160

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 160

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 163

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 166

