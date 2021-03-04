Impact of COVID-19 on Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market With Size & Share to Rise at Significant CAGR for Forecast Year 2019-2030

Water-soluble fertilizers are the fertilizers that can be dissolved in water and are therefore easily supplied through fertigation or foliar sprays. They are primarily used to monitor the number of nutrients supplied to the plants. In other words, they are multi-compound fertilizers that are soluble in water. They are easily absorbed by plants and thus their absorption and use in comparison with traditional chemical fertilizers is fairly high. These fertilizers are ideal for the modern irrigation system. Besides, they also help in prevention the of groundwater pollution.

Water-soluble fertilizers market to surpass USD Billion by 2030. The water-soluble fertilizers market is anticipated to grow on the back of opportunities generated by the advent of rising demand of the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil for the food crops, vegetables and fruits would probably have a positive impact on the demand for the product. A continuous rise in population and their strong interest in disease-free and healthy free food will promote growth in the upcoming years.

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Key Players

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany)

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA (SQM) (Chile)

Israel Chemical Limited (Israel)

Qatar Fertilizer Company

Coromandel International Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Limited

Haifa Chemicals Limited

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA

Compo GmbH & Co. KG

Other prominent players

Global Water-soluble fertilizers Market: Segments

Global market has been segmented based on type, mode of application, and crop type. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Product Type (in %), Global Water-soluble fertilizers Market, 2019

Global Water-soluble fertilizers Market is segmented by product type into Biostimulants, potassic, phosphatic, micronutrients, bio-fertilizers, and nitrogen.

In 2019, nitrogen was the dominant field and that year accounted for the world’s production

Due to high application in oilseeds and grains, the segment is expected to see steady growth. The drug improves plant texture and color and increases crop productivity in general.

Potassium can be seen as a major amount of production on the market, as it helps preserve water and allows the plants to be energized for healthy growth by protein synthesis. In fact, they are highly soluble, root toxic, and enhance frost resistance to maximize their consumption.

By Application type (in %), global Water-soluble fertilizers Market, 2019

Global Water-soluble fertilizers market is segmented by Applications into Foliar and fertigation.

Fertigation was the largest segment in the water-soluble fertilizer market in 2019 and accounted for the global revenue.

This approach eliminates losses and ensures that fertilizers are uniformly distributed. However, in view of its low cost in relation to foliar applications, demand for fertigation should show strong growth. Much demand would probably be from developing countries, where farmers still use traditional farming methods and slowly move toward modern methods.

Foliar includes fertilizer applied directly to the leaves. The high efficiency that will lead to improved production would fuel the market for water-soluble goods and micronutrients in particular. Increasing demand for fruit and exotic flowers is likely to drive the growth rate in the segment over the forecast period.

By Crop type (in %), global Water-soluble fertilizers Market, 2019

Global water-soluble fertilizers market is segmented by Crop Type into Field, horticulture, ornamentals, turf, and plantation

In 2019, field crops represented the total volume.

Since field crops are cultivated on a large scale to meet food demand. Increasing demand in countries like the United States, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand in the industry over the coming years for crops such as rice, cotton, wheat, oilseeds, and other grains. One of the most significant factors to fuel demand for field crops in those countries is the rise of the population.

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Dripping Irrigation

Drip irrigation is increasingly required and implemented as it is water-saving and ideal for all countries, including undulating ground, rolling hills, rolling topography, and areas of shallow soil layers. The industry will be positively influenced by stepping up government measures to increase agricultural production coupled with various subsidies to promote the use of drip irrigation.

Meat & Dairy Consumption:

Modern farms that use effective manufacturing components like water-soluble fertilizers are a perfect source for efficient feed intake. An inevitable trend is an introduction and entrance into the meat supply chain of fertigated farmlands.

Government Schemes and Support:

The government drives the market by its various schemes like reduced retail prices, lower import tax, the introduction of a new product, funding for research, awareness drive, and maybe direct cash transfer to the farmers.

Restraints:

High cost

The growth of the market is restricted by factors as organic fertilizer growth and high-water fertilizer costs that lead to higher agricultural production costs. Feedstock prices are highly volatile which can affect the market growth in the near future.

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 epidemic has triggered the devastation of many businesses worldwide in the supply chain. Nevertheless, amidst the pandemic, the high demand for critical commodities would encourage healthy business growth. The outbreak of the coronavirus has a lesser effect on the fertilizers market because it was regarded to maintain the supply of fertilizers to the farmers as an essential commodity. Soluble fertilizer’s supply in many countries can easily build opportunities for the market to escape food shortages in the midst of the coronavirus.

Global water-soluble fertilizers Market: Regions

Asia Pacific accounted for the overall revenue in 2019

Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase its output in the near future due to the rise in agricultural output in the countries like India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Furthermore, market drivers are expected to take place in the region with medium to small market players combined with quick productivity expansion and government assistance. China, which accounts for more than a fourth of world rice production, leads in rice production, followed by India and Indonesia. Moreover, fruit production and crop planting are very popular in China, including tea and coffee.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

