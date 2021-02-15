Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Payment Market Share Revenue and Growth Rate to Increase During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Mobile payments mean purchases or transactions made by the regulatory authorities through a mobile device under financial supervision. The service offers conventional options, including credit cards, inspections, and cash, that provide end-users with a high level of facilities. It is the method of digitally paying for a good or service to be procured. Mobile payments do not require hard cash, and transactions are made electronically. With the introduction of emerging technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), the penetration of mobile payments and technology transformation redefined digital payments. These innovations can make transactions more seamless and safer, and the digital payment industry is expected to deliver immense opportunities. Modernizing traditional domestic payment infrastructure will play a significant role in the future development of the digital payment market.

Mobile Payment market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. More smartphones are anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period, combined with high Internet penetration. Further growth in the market is anticipated to augment the better availability of mobile wireless payout applications. Also, many governments worldwide are implementing digital payment initiatives. The Indian Government, for example, has introduced the Digital India initiative to encourage the country’s digital payment methodologies and cashless transactions.

Global Mobile Payment Market: Key Players

Orange S.A Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

MasterCard Incorporated

MTN Group Limited

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

Mahindra Comviva

Vodacom Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

Millicom International Cellular SA

Bharti Airtel Limited

PayPal Holdings, Inc

Paysafe (UK)

PayU (Netherlands)

Other prominent players

Mobile Payment Market: Segments

Global Mobile Payment Market has been segmented on the basis of size, transaction mode, and location. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Size (in %), Global Mobile Payment Market, 2019

Large enterprises are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over XX% from 2019 to 2030

Global Mobile Payment Market is segmented by size into: large enterprises, SMBs Due to growing usage of safety solutions to prevent critical information, SMBs are also anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Organizations of all sizes are moving to digital transactions to reduce the burden on their IT support workers, lower costs and provide advanced service. Mobile Payment has been rapidly embraced and security companies have developed comprehensive cloud-based security solutions.

By Transaction Mode (in %), Global Mobile Payment Market, 2019

Short Message Service dominated the market with XX% Market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecasted period

Global Mobile Payment market is segmented by transaction mode into: Short Message Service, Near-Field-Communication, and Wireless application protocol. SMS payment is a way of paying for goods and services by sending a mobile text message. SMS payment is the most common and preferred form of making mobile pay as customers only need the use of a smartphone with text message functionality. These transaction payment gateway systems have a virtual terminal. These systems contribute to the authentication and authorization of payment proof between the vendor and the customer. The cost of the transaction is added to a client bill monthly or deducted from the prepaid balance by the telephone operator. In Europe, SMS transfers are used for parking and to purchase buses and trams in comparison to the United States. Given the fact that SMS payments are dominant in the mobile payment market, people purchase food, drink, and taxi services with this app.

Global Mobile Payment Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Faster and better consumer experience:

Companies invested in new technology to meet the fast-changing market climate and have improved customer service. Mobile payments offer valuable data for consumers that companies can help influence future strategies. The enhancement of consumer service and increased trading profits is driven by digital payments. The transaction data collected from Mobile payments provide retailers with specific consumer insights and help to improve various business aspects, including marketing, promotional, and customer service choices.

Smart devices and internet penetration:

Restraints

Lacking the standard level

The number of organizations buying goods and services worldwide increased year after year in cross-border trade. Mobile payment services are, however, unable to obtain a competitive advantage, given the lack of a single standardized global payment system, the lack of common standards, and diverse regulatory regulations. Countries have numerous payment rules and compliance with data storage that render unsustainable payments across borders. Furthermore, the national payment system is not for cross-border payment purposes.

Global Mobile Payment Market: Regions

The North America is anticipated to dominate the market with XX% market share in 2019 growing at a CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period.

North America held the largest industry in 2019 with a share value of US$ XX billion. There are a great number of mobile payment solution providers in the area as a result of the growth in the industry. Possible factors driving the demand are the growth of the mobile trading industry and the growing digital economy in North America. Different factors such as trustworthy broadband and network infrastructure, consumer readiness, and cashless payment desires and the banking system in Canada contribute widely to the country’s higher cashless transactions.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

