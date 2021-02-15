Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fungicides Market Size Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

Fungicides are biocidal chemical substances or biological species used to destroy parasites or their spores. Fungi can cause significant harm to the farm, leading to serious losses in yield, quality, and revenue. Fungicides are used to combat fungal infections in poultry, as well as in farming. Chemicals used to regulate the use of oomycetes, not fungi often label fungicides as oomycetes are used to destroy plants by using the same techniques as fungi.

Fungicides market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. According to the report, the main driver of growth is the higher emphasis on high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. Agriculture in the field of healthy farming, as well as general farming, has achieved tremendous worldwide success in regulatory interventions. The demand for food has encouraged agriculturally based institutions to upgrade their commodity to greener substitutes through investment in science. Variables such as the increasing population in demand for food security, progress in farming methods and strategies, and changing weather conditions that encourage the occurrence of diseases are forecast to witness a substantial increase in the global fungicide market. Fungicides are widely used for the destruction of dangerous fungi that affect crop production. Thus, there is an increase in the world-wide need for fungicides to reduce crop loss.

Global Fungicides Market: Key Players

BASF SE (Germany) Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

Corteva, Inc. (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bayer Crop Science

Verdesian Life Sciences (US)

Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

Bioworks, Inc. (US)

UPL Ltd. (India)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Other prominent players

Global Fungicides Market: Segments

Global Fungicides market has been segmented based on type, waste management method, and location. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Type (in %), Global Fungicides Market, 2019

Biological is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR and is anticipated to register XX% of the volume share

Global Fungicides Market is segmented by type into: Chemical and Biological.

Biological or biological fungicides consist of favorable microorganisms used to regulate fungal diseases. Many of these favorable micro-organisms occur in the soil instinctively. The most common use of bio fungicides is before the onset of diseases. When used in a blend with good farming practices, they improve productivity. The various modes of action of the bio fungicide include competitiveness, exclusion, antibiosis, parasitism, and induced resistance as well as promoting plant growth.

By Application (in %), Global Fungicides Market, 2019

Cereals & Grains segment accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019

Global Fungicides market is segmented by application into: Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, pulses & grains, others

In countries like India, China, and the United States, cotton is one of the largest production plants. Over the past few years, these nations have consistently recorded increased yields and production capacity. In 2018-19, there were XXXX metric tons of cotton cultivation in the above nations. An increase in cotton cultivation will influence the demand for Fungicides favorably. The rising demography and resulting demand for foodstuffs have resulted in increased demand for fertilizers and pesticides, thus increasing demand for innovative fungicide solutions in different regions. Similarly, there is expected to be a high demand for fungicide in several regions due to the growing number of field crops.

Global Fungicides Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stricter governmental regulation

Strict restrictions on the use of POPs have resulted in increased use of environmentally friendly fungicides such as carbendazim, which caused cancer and sterility in human beings. The increased demand for food safety with the world’s marginal facilities available to address growing demographic requirements has positive implications on the growth of the global bio fungicides market. Besides, declines in crop production caused by insect attacks have increased the use of plant protection chemicals.

Need to handle food scarcity

The main driver of growth is the higher emphasis on high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. Agriculture in the field of healthy farming, as well as general farming, has achieved tremendous worldwide success in regulatory interventions. The demand for food has encouraged agriculturally based institutions to upgrade their commodity to greener substitutes through investment in science. Companies that exchange organic substances from plants, minerals, bacteria, and animal sources have been present in this sector.

Restraints

Adverse effects

Negative human health consequences, the prohibition on use by the regulatory bodies on fungicides like carbendazim, biotechnology production, pesticide resistance, and strict legislation are also facing significant problems on the market for Fungicides. The availability of synthetic fungicides like chlorothalonil, immunox, mancozeb, etc. further hinders the market growth.

Global Fungicides Market: Regions

In terms of value and volume, Europe accounted for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

Global Crop Protection market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

The European’s regulatory environment is centralized and standardized in the area. It has always been a leading player in engineering solutions for crop protection and promoting farming techniques worldwide. Due to growing regulatory support and increasing participation by local government agencies, bio fungicides are the major product categories. Europe’s market is expected to experience huge demand as breeding technology developments are rapid. The production of quality plants is projected to make an important contribution to the growth of the market

