Impact of COVID-19 on Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis with Size & Share Research and Forecast to 2030

Crop Protection Chemicals market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. According to the report, the main driver of growth is the higher emphasis on high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. Agriculture in the field of healthy farming, as well as general farming, has achieved tremendous worldwide success in regulatory interventions. The demand for food has encouraged agriculturally based institutions to upgrade their commodity to greener substitutes through investment in science. Companies that exchange organic substances from plants, minerals, bacteria, and animal sources have been present in this sector.

Practice of defending crops against weeds, herbal diseases, and other pests is crop protection. Bacteria, rodents, insects, birds, and others can cause damage to the crop. These crops comprise wheat, maize, rice, vegetables, fruits, etc. The rising demography is demanding more from traditional and new agricultural practices for food, protection, and evaluation. To increase production, the use of crop protection chemicals in the crop region has increased. They are increasingly accepted worldwide to limit crop losses and increase crop yields to satisfy rising population food demand. Many industry participants also consider large-scale sustainable agricultural chemicals. The chemical products of crop protection include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides which kill a large number of plagues.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Players

BASF SE (Germany) Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bayer Crop Science

PI Industries

Hansen

Syngenta

Corteva

Cheminova

Other prominent players

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Segments

Global Crop Protection Chemicals market has been segmented on the basis of type, waste management method, and location. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Type (in %), Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, 2019

The Adulticide segment is anticipated to register XX% of the volume share. Larvicide is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented by type into Adulticide and Larvicide

Adulticide is an important type of insecticide in crop protection since there is a significant percentage of adult mosquitoes and flies in the crop fields. Such adult mosquitoes are more likely to multiply rapidly under optimal conditions of temperature. Therefore, before breeding season, it is important to reduce their growth. On the other hand, by 2030, the larvicide segment will have the fastest CAGR as most of the parts of the world have been exposed to mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and chikungunya. Because of the larvicides, they are used to potentially support vector control programs in communities in temperate areas of the world.

By Application (in %), Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, 2019

Cereals & Grains segment accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented by application into: Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, pulses & grains, others. In countries like India, China, and the United States, cotton is one of the largest production plants. Over the past few years, these nations have consistently recorded increased yields and production capacity. In 2018-19, there were XXXX metric tons of cotton cultivation in the above nations. An increase in cotton cultivation will influence the demand for crop protection chemicals favorably. The rising demography and resulting demand for foodstuffs have resulted in increased demand for fertilizers and pesticides, thus increasing demand for innovative fungicide solutions in different regions. Similarly, there is expected to be a high demand for crop protection chemicals in several regions due to the growing number of field crops.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stricter governmental regulation

Strict restrictions on the use of POPs have resulted in increased use of environmentally friendly pesticides such as pyrethrums and pyrethroid, with a low level of environmental effects. The increased demand for food safety with the world’s marginal facilities available to address growing demographic requirements has positive implications on the growth of the global chemical crop protection market. In addition, declines in crop production caused by insect attacks have increased the use of plant protection chemicals. In comparison, the DDT is forbidden from framing because it is polluting agricultural land and presents significant risks for human and animal health.

Need to handle food scarcity

The main driver of growth is the higher emphasis on high crop yields to tackle food scarcity. Agriculture in the field of healthy farming, as well as general farming, has achieved tremendous worldwide success in regulatory interventions. The demand for food has encouraged agriculturally based institutions to upgrade their commodity to greener substitutes through investment in science. Companies that exchange organic substances from plants, minerals, bacteria, and animal sources have been present in this sector.

Restraints

Adverse effects

Negative human health consequences, the prohibition on use by the regulatory bodies on pesticides, biotechnology production, pesticide resistance, and strict legislation are also facing significant problems on the market for crop protection chemicals. Pesticides have adverse health effects, which can restrict the growing demand for crop protection chemicals. The pesticide is used to eliminate insects and pests that can endanger the health of humans and can also lead to diseases such as brain tumors, spontaneous abortions, congenital impairments, stillbirths, mental and neurological disorders, and cancer.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Regions

In terms of value and volume, Europe accounted for XX% of the total market volume share in 2019

Global Crop Protection market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

The European’s regulatory environment is centralized and standardized in the area. It has always been a leading player in engineering solutions for crop protection and promoting farming techniques worldwide. Due to growing regulatory support and inceasing participation by local government agencies, biopesticides are the major product categories. Europe’s market is expected to experience huge demand as breeding technology developments are rapid. The production of quality plants is projected to make an important contribution to the growth of the market

