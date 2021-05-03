Impact of COVID-19 on Geotechnical Cloth Market Global geotechnical cloth market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share

Geotechnical Cloth: Introduction

Geotechnical cloth is designed with the intent to improve or manage the soil, generally for conservation or agricultural purposes

Geotechnical cloth is a permeable fabric that, when used in association with soil, has the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester, geotechnical cloth is available in three basic forms: woven (resembling mail bag sacking), needle punched (resembling felt), or heat bonded (resembling ironed felt).

Textiles are also a big part of agriculture and ecosystem management. Geotechnical cloth helps control erosion and maintains soil stability.

Types of Geotechnical Cloth Market

Non-woven geotechnical cloth is manufactured from either continuous filament yarn or short staple fiber. Bonding of the fibers is carried out by using thermal, chemical, or mechanical techniques. Non-woven geotechnical cloth is utilized in aggregate drains, asphalt pavement overlays, and erosion control.

A woven geotechnical cloth is a planar textile structure produced by interlacing two or more sets of strands at right angles. Woven geotechnical cloth is generally preferred for applications where high strength properties are needed and filtration requirements are less critical. This fabric reduces localized shear failure in weak subsoil conditions and aids construction over soft subsoils.

Applications of Geotechnical Cloth

Based on application, the global geotechnical cloth market can be segmented into road construction and pavement repair, erosion control, drainage, railway work, agriculture, and others

can be segmented into road construction and pavement repair, erosion control, drainage, railway work, agriculture, and others Road construction and pavement repair is a prominent segment of the global geotechnical cloth market. Geotechnical cloth has proven to be the optimum solution for ground stabilization problems, increasing pavement life, repair and rehabilitation of highways, cost control, and better lifespan of roads. Hence, demand of geotextile is considerably high in this application segment.

Geotechnical cloth is an ideal interface for reverse filtration. In all soils, water allows fine particles to be moved. Part of these particles are halted at the filter interface; some are halted within the filter itself, while the rest pass into the drain. The complex needle-punched structure of the geotechnical cloth enables the retention of fine particles without reducing the permeability of the drain.

Geotechnical cloth is an ideal protection from erosion of earth embankments by wave action, currents, or repeated drawdown. A layer of geotechnical cloth can be placed to prevent leaching of fine material. It can be used for rock beaching or as mattress structures. It can even easily be placed underwater.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Geotechnical Cloth Market

In terms of region, the global geotechnical cloth market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of value, Asia Pacific dominated the global geotechnical cloth market in 2019. This can be ascribed to expansion of the construction sector in developing countries, such China and India, in the region.

Europe is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the geotechnical cloth market due to the usage of geotechnical cloth in various end-use industries such railway and drainage.

The geotechnical cloth market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, due to the lesser number of manufacturing bases in these regions.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global geotechnical cloth market is fragmented, with players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share. These players offer a complete portfolio of products; and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position.

Prominent players operating in the global geotechnical cloth market include:

BASF SE

Covestro

Solvay SA

Celanese

DowDuPont

LG Chem

Global Geotechnical Cloth Market: Research Scope

Global Geotechnical Cloth Market, by Type

Nonwoven

Woven

Others

Global Geotechnical Cloth Market, by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

