Impact Of Covid-19 on Filter Integrity Test Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2028

Sterile filters are of great importance during aseptic production of drugs and other medical research processes. These filters retain germs, microorganisms and other contaminate particles from gases and liquids in order to avoid contamination during the manufacturing process. According to the GMP guidelines and the requirements by the American health authority (FDA), the manufacturing companies must test the filter for integrity before and after the production cycle. By performing a filter integrity test it’s proved that the filters are entirely functional and that no unwanted components are passed through the filters. There are three types of Filter integrity tests: Diffusion Test, Water Flow Integrity Test, and Bubble Point Test.

The global filter integrity test market is segmented on the basis of type, filter type, mechanism, and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. The filter type segment is segmented into liquid filter integrity test and air filter integrity test. Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and other end users.

The filter integrity test market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in R&D Spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology Industry and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market. However, rising opportunities in emerging markets and development and use of advanced filters have positive impact on the growth of the market in the forecast period.

