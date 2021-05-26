Impact of COVID-19 on Ferric Oxide Market : Implications on Business

Global Ferric Oxide Market: Overview

The demand within the global ferric oxide market is slated to rise at a stellar pace in the times to follow. Advancements in organic chemistry have paved the way for the inflow of fresh revenues into the market. Several research lines pertaining to the study of various iron compounds have emerged in recent years. The relevance of iron-related research in key industries such as medicine, chemical analysis, and manufacturing has aided the growth of the global ferric oxide market. Over the course of the next decade, the total volume of sales in the global ferric oxide market is slated to multiply.

In this syndicate review by Transparency Market Research (TMR, several prominent opportunities floating in the global ferric oxide market have been enunciated. There is increasing importance of ferric oxide in leading chemical reactions, creating fresh avenues for market expansion. In addition to this, the relevance of iron-related research lines in pharmaceutical research has also driven market demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has given an impetus to several research lines, including those associated with pharmaceutical products. Therefore, the pandemic situation could prove to be beneficial for vendors operating in the global ferric oxide market.

Global Ferric Oxide Market: Competitive Landscape

Ferric oxide is an important compound that holds relevance across a range of industries. The multiplicity of usage for the compound has opened a plethora of opportunities for the leading vendors in the ferric oxide market. These vendors are investing in organic chemistry in order to increase their kitty of revenues. Several new vendors are also entering the global ferric oxide market as the benefits of the compound get authenticated by new research lines. The entry of these vendors is expected to increase the bar of competition in the market. Although the position of the larger vendors in the ferric oxide market could remain unaffected by the entry of new players, the pandemic situation has changed narratives and dynamics around market growth.

Some of the leading players operating in the global ferric oxide market are Ferro Corporation, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., LTD and Cathay Industries. These players are focusing on rebuilding their foothold in the market through investments in core research and development.

Global Ferric Oxide Market: Key Trends

Study of new and unexplored iron ores has gained momentum in recent times. The relevance of geology and geosciences has also garnered the attention of the masses in recent years. The presence of sound and knowledge-oriented geophysicists who focus on studying various ores found in the crust has aided market growth. Therefore, the global ferric oxide market is at an important juncture in its journey to market maturity. Several iron oxides have been approved by leading certification and research authorities, furthering demand within the global market. Approval of yellow iron oxide by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department in the US has unlocked renewed growth opportunities.

Iron oxides also exhibit key applications in several non-research domains which is also an important consideration from the point of view of market expansion. Treatment of aquarium water is often done with ferric oxide, driving sales across the global market. In addition to this, the study of iron oxide nanoparticles in leading industries has also enabled the inflow of fresh revenues into the global ferric oxide market. Therefore, the next few years are slated to witness the inflow of fresh revenues into the global ferric oxide market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

