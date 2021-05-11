Impact of Covid-19 on Fantasy Sports Market 2020-2028 – ROTOWORLD (COMCACORPORATION), FANTASYPROS (MARZEN MEDIA LLC), ROTO SPORTS INC., FANTRAX, GOOD GAMER CORPORATION

The dream activities industry proportions ended up being cherished at $18.6 billion in 2019, and it is likely to contact $48.6 billion by 2027, joining a CAGR of 13.9per cent from 2021 to 2027. The baseball portion brought with regards to the dream sporting events business in 2019 and it is anticipated to keep the prominence through the entire anticipate cycle.

Dream recreations were internet based games programs where members handle and write virtual groups of actual sporting events members which happen to be expert. Consumers compete keenly against the dream groups of one another everyone, over an sports being whole or period. Consumer that results optimum details wins cash using the efficiency of this actual activities users being specialist.

A new report published by Apex market research offers a comprehensive analysis of Fantasy Sports market. The report is designed and constructed by studying major and minor components in Fantasy Sports market which reflects in its detailed segmentation and geographical sections. In this report, growth prospects and present scenario of the Fantasy Sports Market is covered for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also covers the historical data, current market status, and prediction viewpoint. Further, the report covers the impact of current COVID-19 pandemic situations on the Fantasy Sports market allowing the user to propose tactical business judgements and strategic growth plans. The size of global Fantasy Sports market is projected to grow during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 with a CAGR of …% and it is anticipated to reach US$ xx million from US$ xx million in 2021.

Major Industry Competitors:

ROTOWORLD (COMCACORPORATION)

FANTASYPROS (MARZEN MEDIA LLC)

ROTO SPORTS INC.

FANTRAX

GOOD GAMER CORPORATION

NFL ENTERPRISES LLC

DRAFTKINGS INC.

SPORTECH INC

FANDUEL

DREAM SPORTS

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The analysis of covid-19 is based on the impact of the current pandemic situation on market scenarios. This includes impact of covid-19 outbreak on overall revenue, market segments as well as regional market. The report also puts light on detailed impact analysis by taking into consideration all the government policies imposed during the pandemic situation, temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, current state of supply chain and distributors, and its future impacts on the growth of overall market. The market study will assist user to understand the global demand and impose strategic business plans to compete with the peers.

Manufacturers Information

The report emphasizes on the major players operating in the global Fantasy Sports market. A detailed profile of ten key participants with their operating revenue, business units, competitive landscape, and recent developments is covered in the report. While drawing the competitive analysis regional presence, business segments, expenditure on research and development activities, distributors, and range of products that are been marketed are considered. Also, the selection of these key players has been based on above mentioned factors. All these factors will allow the user to focus on essential parameters and set goals for being competitive in the Fantasy Sports market.

Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation

The report on global Fantasy Sports market is segregated based on numerous aspects into respective segments and its sub-segments. Several possible, existing, and previous growth trends for each segment and sub-segment are covered within the global Fantasy Sports market. For the forecast period 2021-2028, the segment offers accurate predictions and calculations in terms of volume and value. This will provide the user to concentrate on the significant segment of the market and the factors responsible for its growth in the Fantasy Sports market. The report also illustrates the factors responsible for the low or steady growth rate of the other segments in the Fantasy Sports market.

By Sports Type

Football

Baseball

Basket Ball

Hockey

Cricket

Others



By Platform

Website

Mobile Application



By Demographics

Under 25 Years

25 to 40 Years

Above 40 Years



Regional Information

Based on the region, the global Fantasy Sports market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The regional information presented in the report will aid the user to classify noteworthy opportunities of the global Fantasy Sports market existing in different regions and countries. Further, the report also entails the assessment of revenue and volume in each region along with their corresponding countries.

