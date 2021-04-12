Impact Of COVID-19 On DIY Home Automation Systems Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on DIY Home Automation Systems Market

The aggregated revenue of global DIY home automation systems market will reach $68.1 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of Do-It-Yourself automated devices in global households.

Highlighted with 50 tables and 63 figures, this 135-page, Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market by Offerings, Product, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DIY home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of offerings, product, technology, and region.

Based on offerings, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Service

On basis of product type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Climate and Temperature Control

Security and Access Control

Entertainment Control

Lighting Control

Smart Hub

Other Controls

On basis of technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Other Protocols and Standards

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product and technology over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global DIY home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offerings 30

3.1 Market Overview by Offerings 30

3.2 Global Hardware Market for DIY Home Automation Systems 2014-2025 33

3.3 Global Service Market for DIY Home Automation Systems 2014-2025 35

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 37

4.1 Market Overview by Product 37

4.2 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Climate and Temperature Control 2014-2025 40

4.3 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Security and Access Control 2014-2025 42

4.4 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Entertainment Control 2014-2025 43

4.5 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Lighting Control 2014-2025 45

4.6 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Smart Hubs 2014-2025 46

4.7 Global DIY Home Automation Systems Market for Other Controls 2014-2025 47

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 48

5.1 Market Overview by Technology 48

5.2 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025 51

5.3 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025 52

5.4 Global Market of DIY Home Automation Systems with Other Protocols and Standards 2014-2025 53

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 54

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 54

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 58

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 58

6.2.2 U.S. Market 61

6.2.3 Canadian Market 64

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 66

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 66

6.3.2 Germany 69

6.3.3 UK 71

6.3.4 France 73

6.3.5 Spain 75

6.3.6 Italy 77

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 79

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 80

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 80

6.4.2 Japan 84

6.4.3 China 86

6.4.4 India 88

6.4.5 Australia 90

6.4.6 South Korea 92

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 94

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 95

6.5.1 Argentina 98

6.5.2 Brazil 100

6.5.3 Mexico 102

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 104

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 105

6.6.1 UAE 108

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 110

6.6.3 Qatar 112

6.6.4 Other National Markets 114

7 Competitive Landscape 115

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 115

7.2 Company Profiles 118

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 129

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 129

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 132

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 135

